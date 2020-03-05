Shrewsbury Town Football Club to host Armed Forces Match Day and Fan Park

Shrewsbury Town Football Club will host an Armed Forces Match Day and Fan Park at their Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium on Saturday 21st March.

RAF Shawbury Station Commander, Group Captain Chris Mullen (centre left) and Shrewsbury Town Manager, Sam Ricketts (centre right) getting together with RAF Shawbury personnel and Shrewsbury Town Football Club players in front of a Jupiter helicopter

The Town will take on League One rivals Blackpool and the event promises to be a sell-out!

The event, now in its 6th year, is in support of the Armed Forces Covenant with Shrewsbury Town Football Club being strong supporters of the Armed Forces. Military personnel, cadets and veterans will team up with the club to give fans the opportunity to meet personnel from local Army, Navy and RAF units. The day is all about celebrating the special relationship between the club and the Armed Forces.

Jamie Edwards, the CEO of Shrewsbury Town in the Community said: “It’s great to be able to welcome so many armed forces personnel to the stadium. I’m sure everyone will join me in saying what a fantastic job the armed forces do, both at home and abroad. We’re very fortunate that we are in a position where we are able to say thank you and to provide a platform to help showcase their work.”

The Fan Park will be open to welcome visitors from 1pm to 3 pm and will include exciting displays and activities such as weapon displays, personal protection equipment, military vehicles, the RAF Police, Service Charities and a Marching Band.

Shropshire Councillor Karen Calder said: “This is the 6th annual Military Match Day. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever and offers a great insight into the Armed Forces community through fun free activities and military vehicle displays as we work hard to bring military and civilian communities together. We will also have a number of service charities in attendance who will be able to offer advice and guidance on a range of things.”

Ahead of the Match Day and Fan Park on 21st March, the players and support staff from the club got together with military personnel at RAF Shawbury. After being welcomed by the Station Commander, Group Captain Chris Mullen, players were able to sit inside the Juno and Jupiter helicopters that are used to train military aircrew from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force. The players were also given the opportunity to tour the Duke of Cambridge Building which houses the state-of-the-art Flying Training Devices, where trainees learn many of their skills before getting airborne.

Sam Ricketts, the team’s manager said: “A few weeks back, the players and I were given the opportunity to visit the personnel at RAF Shawbury. We were given a fascinating insight into the work of the personnel at the base and those who form part of the wider armed forces community. We have a very close relationship with RAF Shawbury and are extremely proud to be able to offer free tickets to our armed forces personnel. The military matchday is an extension of this partnership and our chance to say thank you. Hopefully we can make all those that attend proud, take the three points and ensure they all have a great day at the football.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...