Newport schools dominate latest secondary school games

Newport’s three secondary schools were among the big winners at the latest round of Shropshire’s School Games finals.

KS4 Badminton – Holy Trinity vs Haberdashers Adams

More than 400 students representing more than a dozen different secondary schools took part in the badminton and handball finals, held at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The winners now go through to represent Shropshire in regional finals; the badminton event is on March 19 at the Doug Ellis Sports Centre in Birmingham.

In the boys’ competition, the key stage three badminton title went to Haberdashers Adams of Newport, with Telford Priory School in second place, and Thomas Adams of Wem third.

William Brookes of Much Wenlock won the key stage four boys’ badminton title ahead of Haberdashers Adams in second, and Meole Brace of Shrewsbury in third.

Thomas Adams of Wem won the under 13 boys’ handball competition, with Oldbury Wells of Bridgnorth in second place, while Idsall of Shifnal took the under 15 boys’ handball title ahead of runners-up Telford Priory.

In the girls’ section, Newport Girls’ High won the key stage three badminton competition, with Holy Trinity Academy from Telford in second place, and William Brookes School third.

Burton Borough of Newport won the key stage four girls’ badminton title ahead of second placed William Brookes, and Telford Priory School in third.

And in the girls’ handball competition, Idsall School won the under 15 title, with Newport Girls’ High coming out top in the under 13 section.

Other schools which recorded top-six finishes in the events included The Grove from Market Drayton, Oswestry School, Charlton School from Wellington, Belvidere of Shrewsbury, and The Marches from Oswestry.

The School Games county finals are organised by active partnership Energize, based at Frankwell Quay in Shrewsbury.

The competition is split into a series of mini-festivals and satellite events which are held at venues across the county over the course of the academic year – each showcasing a different selection of sports and activities.

The next round of finals – the year seven and eight basketball competition – will be held at Telford Langley School on April 30. Carding Mill Valley will also host the annual key stage three orienteering finals on May 12.

