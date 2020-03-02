Shrewsbury Town striker Daniel Udoh is “key to keeping club stable”

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has told Shropshire Live that Daniel Udoh can be the key man for the club.

Udoh scored his third goal of the campaign at the weekend, as Shrewsbury Town recorded a 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

The former AFC Telford man has won the adulation of the supporters for his recent performances, as it is hoped he will hit the back of the net with increased regularity.

Shrewsbury have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 29 in 33 matches – the second lowest in League One, behind rock-bottom Bolton.

However, former Town striker Dean Edwards, believes that Udoh could be the man to increase the flow of goals.

He told Shropshire Live: “I say it all the time. When a player turns up in the first team, there seems to be a burst of activity, a few goals will follow then he gets worked out by the opposition, or settles down.

“Obviously with Dan it’ll be hoped that the form continues for the rest of the season. If he can get the goals it will be key to keeping the club stable and ready to push on for the rest of the season.”

Prior to Shrewsbury’s 1-0 victory against Doncaster, Town had not won it ten matches, form that led to some fans calling for the dismissal of Sam Ricketts.

However, Edwards believes that Ricketts “will get it right.” He added: “You can spin form books anyway that you want, but the obvious factor for Shrewsbury is the lack of goals all season.

“Knowing Sam was a defender, maybe his philosophy is to subconsciously defend and play on the counterattack – this sometimes happens. I always want to attack, so sometimes I get vulnerable as manager. Poor form is always worrying, but he is a good manager and I am sure he will get it right.

“Maybe he needs a striking coach on his books! Seriously, you have to look at what chances the strikers are getting before being too harsh on them.

“The game has changed a lot and we were always advised to get in the box and the goals will eventually come.

“Nowadays, players want to score worldy goals from 20/25 yards. I didn’t care if they went in off the back of my head, or backside.”

