3.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Bristol Rovers 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town seal their first away victory of 2020 as Daniel Udoh’s solitary strike was enough to secure the win.

The Nigerian scored his third goal of the campaign as he enjoys a more prominent role in the team.

The 70th minute strike was fully deserved, as Town outplayed a lacklustre Bristol Rovers outfit at the Memorial Ground.

Under-fire Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that lost 3-2 against Tranmere in midweek. Kayne Ramsay and Sean Goss dropped to the bench, with Ro Shaun-Williams and Jason Cummings given the nod. Youngster Charlie Caton was included in a senior squad for the first time.

The Gas entered the contest with just one home win in their last seven games. But Ben Garner’s side looked to force the initiative early on. Max O’Leary was forced to punch a cross, whilst ex Town winger Josh Ginnelly couldn’t make the required connection on another delivery.

At the other end, Daniel Udoh forced Jamal Blackman into a superb save. The ball landed fortuitously at the feet of the Town man and his drive was pushed to safety by the Chelsea loanee.

The Rovers faithful were growing increasingly frustrated with their side’s long ball tactics, with the home outfit not looking close to scoring. Mitchell-Lawson skewed an effort comfortably wide of the target.

Shrewsbury were a handed a gift that they couldn’t take advantage of. Jason Cummings bulldozed forward completely unmarked as he waited for Josh Laurent to slot him in. However, the pass was over-hit and Bristol Rovers escaped unpunished.

Toward the end of the first period, Jason Cummings was denied by Jamal Blackman, and Liam Sercombe sent a free-kick well over.

Bristol Rovers looked a better prospect at the beginning of the second half. Alfie Kilgour’s bullet header was clawed away by Max O’Leary.

Just after the half hour mark, Jason Cummings worked a decent opening inside the area, but the Scot was unable to keep his effort down.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, the visitors took the lead. Daniel Udoh left Rollin Menayese trailing in his wake, before striking a crisp finish into the bottom corner from around 20 yards.

Rovers seemed as if they had given up, with Town striding forward in an attempt to add to their lead. Callum Lang took control, but the Wigan Athletic loanee’s shot hit the side netting.

That was the end of the action, as Town bounced back from their poor showing in mid-week. Their next assignment is a home game against Oxford next Saturday, whilst Bristol Rovers visit Southend.

Attendance: 6,954 (396 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Bristol Rovers: (4-3-3)

21. Blackman, 15. Kilgour, 24, Menayese (80), 5. Craig, 11. Leahy, 7. Sercombe (71), 6. Upson, 8. Clarke, 14. Ginnelly, 9. Clarke-Harris (63), 27. Mitchell-Lawson

Subs: 1. Stappershoef, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 17. Daly (71), 23. Bennett, 25. Harriers, 29. Abraham (63), 33. Rodman (80)

Subs Not Used: 1. Stappershoef, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 23. Bennett, 25. Harriers

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 20. Vela, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 35. Cummings (86), 23. Udoh, 9. Lang (92)

Subs: 3.Golbourne, 15. Walker (92), 17. Love, 21. Ramsay (86), 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used: 3.Golbourne, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Other League One Results

Friday:

Portsmouth 3 – 0 Rochdale

Saturday:

Blackpool 2 – 1 Ipswich
Bolton 0 – 0 Accrington
Burton 1 – 1 Peterborough
Doncaster 3 – 1 Wycombe
Gillingham 1 – 2 AFC Wimbledon
Oxford 2 – 1 Southend
Rotherham 1 – 1 MK Dons
Tranmere P – P (waterlogged pitch)

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

News

News

The Knife Angel was created from knives collected in 200 knife banks across the country with the help of all Police Constabularies

Shropshire-created Knife Angel arrives at Telford’s Southwater Square

The Shropshire-created Knife Angel will be welcomed to Telford today with an unveiling ceremony for its stay in Southwater Square during March.
Read Article

Two pedestrians injured after colliding with car in Oswestry

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and two pedestrians in Oswestry.
Read Article
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Wigston and the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner JP, are shown advanced helicopter training simulators following the official naming of RAF Shawbury’s Duke of Cambridge Building

Chief of the Air Staff formally names state-of-the-art training facility at RAF Shawbury

A state-of-the-art training facility has been formally named today at RAF Shawbury by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Wigston CBE ADC.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Bristol Rovers 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town seal their first away victory of 2020 as Daniel Udoh’s solitary strike was enough to secure the win.
Read Article

Match Preview: Bristol Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to put the disappointment of Tuesday night behind them as they seek to get their season back on track.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 3 Tranmere Rovers

The renewed optimism from the weekend victory did not last long as Shrewsbury Town slumped to defeat against relegation threatened Tranmere.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Daily Brews in Shrewsbury is one of the many businesses supporting the #open4business campaign

Shrewsbury businesses offered support after flooding

Businesses in Shrewsbury are being reassured that financial support is on its way to help them recover from the devastating flooding.
Read Article
Ross Evans, 20, from Shrewsbury, Cian Iddison, aged 20, from Brockton, and Jack Foulkes, 20, from Four Crosses, have all passed their Accounting Apprenticeships with Dyke Yaxley with flying colours

Triple success for Shrewsbury accounting apprentices

Three Shrewsbury Colleges Group Accounting apprentices working at Dyke Yaxley in Shrewsbury are the first to pass under new Government standards.
Read Article
Simon Leggett, SP Services MD

Shropshire medical supplier to offer first aid training at unveiling of Knife Angel in Telford

A global medical supplier from Shropshire says the iconic “Knife Angel” statue due in Telford as part of a UK tour is an opportunity to improve people’s first aid and bleeding control knowledge while also raising awareness about the impact of knife crime.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kieran, Victoria and Holly, part of the gym team at The Shrewsbury Club, are looking forward to Saturday’s event in aid of the Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club leaps into series of challenges in aid of The Harry Johnson Trust

The Shrewsbury Club has thrown down the gauntlet to its members by challenging them to leap into a series of fitness challenges - all in aid of a Shropshire charity this weekend.
Read Article

Ludlow Racecourse to help raise funds for Ironbridge Gorge

Horse racing fans heading to Ludlow in March will be helping to support a Shropshire charity’s £1m fundraising campaign.
Read Article
Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Face2Face students recently performed to sell-out audiences at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Taster workshop on offer as Face2Face Performance Academy turns three

Face2Face Performance Academy in Weston Rhyn is celebrating its third birthday and is offering a free introductory workshop to potential new recruits.
Read Article
Judy Collins

﻿Judy Collins leads second wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed a second wave of artists on its 2020 line up topped by American folk legend, Judy Collins.
Read Article

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
3.7 ° C
5 °
2.2 °
80 %
16.5kmh
73 %
Sat
5 °
Sun
6 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP