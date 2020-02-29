Match Report: Bristol Rovers 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town seal their first away victory of 2020 as Daniel Udoh’s solitary strike was enough to secure the win.

The Nigerian scored his third goal of the campaign as he enjoys a more prominent role in the team.

The 70th minute strike was fully deserved, as Town outplayed a lacklustre Bristol Rovers outfit at the Memorial Ground.

Under-fire Sam Ricketts made two changes from the side that lost 3-2 against Tranmere in midweek. Kayne Ramsay and Sean Goss dropped to the bench, with Ro Shaun-Williams and Jason Cummings given the nod. Youngster Charlie Caton was included in a senior squad for the first time.

The Gas entered the contest with just one home win in their last seven games. But Ben Garner’s side looked to force the initiative early on. Max O’Leary was forced to punch a cross, whilst ex Town winger Josh Ginnelly couldn’t make the required connection on another delivery.

At the other end, Daniel Udoh forced Jamal Blackman into a superb save. The ball landed fortuitously at the feet of the Town man and his drive was pushed to safety by the Chelsea loanee.

The Rovers faithful were growing increasingly frustrated with their side’s long ball tactics, with the home outfit not looking close to scoring. Mitchell-Lawson skewed an effort comfortably wide of the target.

Shrewsbury were a handed a gift that they couldn’t take advantage of. Jason Cummings bulldozed forward completely unmarked as he waited for Josh Laurent to slot him in. However, the pass was over-hit and Bristol Rovers escaped unpunished.

Toward the end of the first period, Jason Cummings was denied by Jamal Blackman, and Liam Sercombe sent a free-kick well over.

Bristol Rovers looked a better prospect at the beginning of the second half. Alfie Kilgour’s bullet header was clawed away by Max O’Leary.

Just after the half hour mark, Jason Cummings worked a decent opening inside the area, but the Scot was unable to keep his effort down.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, the visitors took the lead. Daniel Udoh left Rollin Menayese trailing in his wake, before striking a crisp finish into the bottom corner from around 20 yards.

Rovers seemed as if they had given up, with Town striding forward in an attempt to add to their lead. Callum Lang took control, but the Wigan Athletic loanee’s shot hit the side netting.

That was the end of the action, as Town bounced back from their poor showing in mid-week. Their next assignment is a home game against Oxford next Saturday, whilst Bristol Rovers visit Southend.

Attendance: 6,954 (396 Town fans)

Team Line Ups:

Bristol Rovers: (4-3-3)

21. Blackman, 15. Kilgour, 24, Menayese (80), 5. Craig, 11. Leahy, 7. Sercombe (71), 6. Upson, 8. Clarke, 14. Ginnelly, 9. Clarke-Harris (63), 27. Mitchell-Lawson

Subs: 1. Stappershoef, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 17. Daly (71), 23. Bennett, 25. Harriers, 29. Abraham (63), 33. Rodman (80)

Subs Not Used: 1. Stappershoef, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 23. Bennett, 25. Harriers

Shrewsbury Town: (4-3-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 20. Vela, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 35. Cummings (86), 23. Udoh, 9. Lang (92)

Subs: 3.Golbourne, 15. Walker (92), 17. Love, 21. Ramsay (86), 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used: 3.Golbourne, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 36. Caton, 43. Burgoyne

Other League One Results

Friday:

Portsmouth 3 – 0 Rochdale



Saturday:

Blackpool 2 – 1 Ipswich

Bolton 0 – 0 Accrington

Burton 1 – 1 Peterborough

Doncaster 3 – 1 Wycombe

Gillingham 1 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Oxford 2 – 1 Southend

Rotherham 1 – 1 MK Dons

Tranmere P – P (waterlogged pitch)

Supporting Shropshire Live...