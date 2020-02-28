Match Preview: Bristol Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to put the disappointment of Tuesday night behind them as they seek to get their season back on track.

Shrewsbury Town’s lacklustre display in midweek irked the supporters, with many calling for the removal of Sam Ricketts as manager.

Tranmere earned their first victory of 2020 with a late goal on Tuesday night in a 3-2 defeat, with Micky Mellon getting one up on his former side.

Attentions turn to tomorrow’s clash against Bristol Rovers, with injury doubts still surrounding key players.

Conor McAleny is doubtful with a hamstring injury, whilst Shaun Whalley remains out with a similar issue.

Back-up keeper Joe Murphy has a muscle problem, whilst Captain Ollie Norburn (knee) will play no further part this campaign. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains unavailable.

Town’s last away win at Bristol Rovers arrived in February 2018, with Omar Beckles and Toto Nsiala on target in a 2-1 win.

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Abu Ogogo is suspended after seeing red in the 3-0 Sunderland defeat.

Defender Josh Hare is stepping us his recovery from an ACL injury, but is not ready for competitive action. Former Crystal Palace man James Daly is fit again, whilst goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola has a shoulder injury. Tom Davies (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

The Gas occupy 13th place.

Possible Line Ups

Bristol Rovers: (4-3-3)

21. Blackman, 15. Kilgour, 24. Menayese, 5. Craig, 11. Leahy, 6. Upson, 7. Sercombe, 8. Clarke, 14. Ginnelly, 9. Clarke-Harris, 27. Mitchell-Lawson

Subs: 1. Stappershoef, 3. Holmes-Dennis, 17. Daly, 25. Harriers, 29. Abraham, 33. Rodman, 39. Barrett

Shrewsbury Town: (4-2-3-1)

25. O’Leary, 21. Ramsay, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 20. Vela, 22. Goss, 9. Lang, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

Friday:

Portsmouth V Rochdale

Saturday:

Blackpool V Ipswich

Bolton V Accrington

Burton V Peterborough

Doncaster V Wycombe

Gillingham V AFC Wimbledon

Oxford V Southend

Rotherham V MK Dons

Tranmere P – P Fleetwood (waterlogged pitch)

