Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 3 Tranmere Rovers

By Ryan Hillback

The renewed optimism from the weekend victory did not last long as Shrewsbury Town slumped to defeat against relegation threatened Tranmere.

Shrewsbury Town fans had hoped that the Doncaster win was the beginning of a turn in fortunes.

However, Town were 2-0 down inside 15 last night as Tranmere wasted little time in stamping their authority on the contest. Micky Mellon’s side were without a victory in 2020, but former Shrewsbury player Mark Ellis returned from a 10-month injury lay-off to open the scoring in the 9th minute.

Peterborough United loanee Alex Woodyard doubled the visitors’ lead five minutes later. But Shrewsbury rallied in the second half, and goals from Aaron Pierre and Callum Lang appeared to rescue Town from the jaws of defeat.

However, Corey Blackett-Taylor popped up in injury time to score a dramatic winner for his side.

The home side began the contest brightly. Tranmere relinquished possession with Dan Udoh seizing control. The former AFC Telford man fired wide.

At the other end, Corey Blackett-Taylor linked up well with James Vaughan, but Omar Beckles managed to snuff out the cross amid impending danger.

But the visitors were not to be denied moments later. Town could only clear a corner as far as Blackett-Taylor whose cross was directed home at the back post by Mark Ellis. The curse of the ex-player’s continues, as Ellis became the eighth former Shrewsbury man to score against the side this season.

Buoyed by the opener, Tranmere went in search of another and they did not have to wait long. Max O’Leary palmed away an initial shot, but Alex Woodyard was on hand to turn home and give the away side a shock 2-0 lead.

Despite the disappointing start, Shrewsbury responded well. Sean Goss’ free-kick dropped invitingly for Dave Edwards, but his half volley that look destined for the bottom corner was diverted behind.

It could have so easily been 0-3 as Shrewsbury failed to deal with Blackett-Taylor once more. The former Aston Villa winger floated a delivery for Kieran Morris, whose header was clawed away by Max O’Leary.

Then, Callum Lang’s strike appeared to be heading towards Daniel Udoh, but Scott Davies in the Tranmere goal dealt with the danger.

Tranmere had the final chance of the half. Andy Cook spun his marker and his low drive was tipped wide by O’Leary.

Town did not seem to be able to deal with Blackett-Taylor. At the start of the second period, the winger sent a rasping effort narrowly over the crossbar.

The introduction of Jason Cummings galvanised Shrewsbury somewhat. The former Nottingham Forest man tried his luck from distance, and Scott Davies had to be alert to turn behind.

Sam Ricketts’ side halved the deficit with 56 minutes on the clock. Sean Goss’ corner was powered home by Grenada international Aaron Pierre. And Town were back on level terms just before the hour mark. They won possession in the middle of the park, declining to kick the ball out of the field of play whilst a Tranmere player was on the deck. Callum Lang took control on the edge of the box, and angled his shot beyond the reaches of Scott Davies.

Shrewsbury switched off from the restart as Kieran Morris was allowed to swarm forward. O’Leary was forced to produce another top save to deny the ex-Walsall man.

Josh Laurent was presented with a decent chance to put Shrewsbury ahead. Dan Udoh found his teammate who struck over from a tight angle.

Despite Shrewsbury creating chances at the other end, it was Tranmere who stole the win deep into added time. Blackett-Taylor raced onto a long punt up field and continued his run, before calmly slotting into the back of the net much to the delirium of the travelling support.

A disappointing evening for Town as they look for a reaction against Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Tranmere welcome Fleetwood.

Attendance: 5,009 (478 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-2-3-1)

25. O’Leary, 21. Ramsay, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 20. Vela (45), 22. Goss, 9. Lang, 4. Edwards (83), 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh (90)

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 5. Williams, 15. Walker (83), 17. Love, 35. Cummings (45), 42. Hart (90), 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used:

3. Golbourne, 5. Williams, 17. Love, 43. Burgoyne

Tranmere Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Davies, 22. Wilson, 16. Ellis, 24. Clarke, 3. Ridehalgh, 7. Morris, 36. Woodyard, 12. McCullough (63), 23. Blackett-Taylor (96), 33. Cook, 19. Vaughan (64)

Subs: 6. Monthe, 10. Ferrier, 11. Jennings (64), 17. Perkins (63), 25. Pilling, 28. Banks, 35. Danns (96)

Subs Not Used: 6. Monthe, 10. Ferrier, 25. Pilling, 28. Banks

Other League One Results

Blackpool 2 – 1 Bolton
Coventry 1 – 1 Rotherham
Oxford 3 – 0 Accrington
Portsmouth 3 – 1 MK Dons
Sunderland 1 – 1 Fleetwood

