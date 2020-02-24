Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Tranmere Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are searching for their first back to back home league wins of the season, but the injury problems are mounting up.

Shrewsbury Town recorded their first victory for over two months at the weekend, thanks to a 1-0 victory against Doncaster Rovers.

Town also recorded their first clean sheet in ten matches, with Dave Edwards’ 76th minute goal proving to be the difference.

However, Sam Ricketts revealed post-match that Edwards has an ankle problem, and may only be fit enough for the bench. Conor McAleny, who has impressed since his January arrival, is a major doubt with a hamstring injury.

In more positive news, Josh Vela made his eagerly anticipated debut after recovering from a quad injury, whilst Brad Walker (hamstring) returned to the fold. Former Tranmere midfielder Ollie Norburn is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Shaun Whalley (also hamstring) could return to the bench, but Romain Vincelot (hip) remains absent.

Town’s last home league victory against Tranmere arrived in August 2014; as Mickey Demetriou and Andy Mangan netted in a 2-1 win.

Former Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon could be without defender George Ray who has a groin strain.

Midfielder Ollie Banks (knee), who has not featured since October, is stepping up his recovery.

However, ex Town defender Mark Ellis (knee) is a long-term absentee, with Evan Gumbs also out.

Tranmere are located in 21st place, seven points away from safety. They lost 3-1 against promotion chasing Wycombe on Saturday.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

25. O’Leary, 21. Ramsay, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 22. Goss, 20. Vela, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Subs: 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 7. Whalley, 15. Walker, 17. Love, 35. Cummings, 43. Burgoyne

Tranmere Rovers: (4-4-2)

1. Davies, 22. Wilson, 24. Clarke, 6. Monthe, 3. Ridehalgh, 23. Taylor, 12. McCullough, 36. Woodyard, 7. Morris, 19. Vaughan, 33. Cook

Subs: 4. Nelson, 10. Ferrier, 11. Jennings, 17. Perkins, 25. Pilling, 28. Banks, 35. Danns

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Bolton

Coventry V Rotherham

Oxford V Accrington

Portsmouth V MK Dons

Sunderland V Fleetwood

Supporting Shropshire Live...