9.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 24, 2020
Home Sport

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers lost to Hull Pirates 7-5 on Sunday evening.

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.

Tigers had won the top of the table clash with Swindon 3-2 on Saturday night and faced a tough task at free scoring Hull. Rivals Swindon faced a difficult trip to Peterborough with the Phantoms on an eight game winning streak in the league, the game against Hull was a huge one for Telford.

Tigers remained without the suspended Andy McKinney and Thomas McKinnon and were also without Jonathan Weaver, Dan Mitchell and James Smith.  

Tigers started with Brad Day in goal, Ash Smith started for Hull.

As in the game against Swindon, Tigers made the perfect start to the game, taking the lead in the second minute. Ricky Plant sent a pass from behind the goal to Jason Silverthorn, who beat Smith at the second attempt. Day was called into action early on, making a save from Jason Hewitt at point blank range. Hull equalised and owed some good fortune to their goal. A clearance from the Hull defence hit Corey Goodison’s stick on the Hull blue line and deflected into the path of Matt Bissonnette who skated into the Tigers’ defensive zone and hit the puck low past Day to equalise. Tigers were failing to clear their defensive zone and paid the price when a poor clearance from Danny Rose was intercepted on the Tigers’ blue line and recycled by Bissonnette to the unmarked Bobby Chamberlain to tap in to give the Pirates the lead. Joe Aston was sent clear on goal for Tigers but he shot straight at Smith and the puck was cleared. As the period drew to a close, Ross Kennedy fell heavily to the ice and limped out of the game, leaving Tigers with only four defenseman.

Tigers opened the second period with a goal after just thirty-one seconds. Nick Oliver’s shot from the blue line was parried by Smith and then forced into the net by Jason Silverthorn from the top of the goal crease. Tigers were pressuring the Hull goal and Scott McKenzie hit the post with a wrist shot. Despite the Tigers’ pressure, a goal from the first penalty of the game was scored by Hull. Tigers’ Adam Taylor was called for a cross check, giving Hull a power play. Matty Davies set up Jason Hewitt for a shot from the right circle which flew past Day and into the net. Just over a minute later Hull added a fourth goal. Davies scoring from close range after being set up by Bobby Chamberlain. Tigers ended a disappointing period two goals behind and with a lot of work to do to get back into the game.

The deficit got higher just a minute into the third period. Ollie Lord’s attempted clearance was blocked and kept in the Tigers’ zone by Kevin Phillips who passed to Davies in front of goal.  Oliver managed to block Davies’ shot with his stick but the puck spun up off Oliver’s stick and went over Day into the net to put Hull 5-2 ahead. Tigers struck back almost immediately with a power play goal. With Phillips serving a tripping penalty for Hull, Danny Rose hit a long range shot which was tipped by Ricky Plant past Smith, drawing Tigers back to two goals behind. Tigers then missed a glorious chance to cut the lead further. Whistle was sent clear on goal but Smith managed to save the shot. This proved costly as Hull scored a sixth goal shortly after. Bissonnette banking the puck off Day’s back and in for his second of the night. Once again Tigers answered straight back, Silverthorn completing his hat trick with a precise wrist shot past Smith. 

Hull took advantage of some tired defending when Whistle failed to clear the zone and the puck broke for Chris Wilcox to bury a shot past Day for Hull’s seventh goal. Silverthorn scored his fourth of the night as the game entered the final five minutes, with a finish from close range to give Tigers hope of a comeback. Despite their best efforts, the team could not score again and Hull maintained possession to see out the game.

Tigers’ loss coupled with Swindon’s overtime loss to Peterborough means the Tigers’ lead at the top of the table is cut to three points with seven games left to play.

Final Score: Hull Pirates 7 Hexagon Telford Tigers 5.

Scorers: Jason Silverthorn (4) and Ricky Plant.

Man of the match: Dominik Florian.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “I can’t fault the guys efforts tonight, we gave it everything we had, we emptied the tank against Swindon and unfortunately didn’t have the legs or bodies this evening. We started the game well, I was pleased with our transition and we made good decisions but by mid-way through the second period you could see we were struggling. In the third period the team battled and kept going but it’s tough to ask any more from this group. Ross Kennedy left the game at the end of the second period, which adds to our injury concerns. We don’t seem to have had much luck on that front and with players suspended it’s asking a lot to win here.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury Flooding: Severe warning in place, roads closed

The Environment Agency has issued a severe flood warning for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, with a number of roads in and around the town closed.
Read Article
Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Ironbridge Flooding: Residents and businesses braced for more disruption

Residents and businesses in Ironbridge and Jackfield are braced for more disruption as the River Severn rises with a peak of 6.4m to 6.8m expected on Tuesday.
Read Article

Woman rescued from vehicle trapped in floodwater near Atcham

Firefighters were called to rescued a woman trapped in her vehicle in floodwater at Atcham near Shrewsbury this morning.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

President Dale Benbow prepares to raise the club’s centenary flag with Captains Christine and Stuart Apperley

Centenary celebrations launched a Hawkstone Park

It was something of a triple celebration at Hawkstone Park when the historic golf club officially launched its centenary year celebrations.
Read Article

Defeat for Telford Tigers against Hull Pirates

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Hull on Sunday night for the second of back to back road games.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn heads to the bench after scoring for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers back to winning ways with crucial victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Swindon on Saturday night for a top of the table clash with second placed Swindon Wildcats.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

Catch the Business Bus for expert EU Exit advice

Two of Shropshire’s leading business support organisations have joined forces to launch a new mobile meeting bus bringing expert advice to all parts of the county.
Read Article
Amna Fiaz – Level 3 business administration apprentice at Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford

Amna takes her first steps on the career ladder

A Shropshire law firm has taken on a new apprentice and given her the opportunity to take her first steps on the career ladder.
Read Article
Jan Lycett and David Wells

New appointments for Wrekin Executive Team

The Wrekin Housing Group have made a double appointment welcoming Jan Lycett and David Wells to their executive team.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Boyzone’s Shane Lynch

VIPs help put the wheels in motion for Bike4Life

Sunday 26 April sees the return of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event.
Read Article
Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
9.7 ° C
11.1 °
8.3 °
93 %
9.3kmh
90 %
Mon
11 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP