Saturday, February 22, 2020
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Doncaster Rovers

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town finally end their woeful league form as Dave Edwards nets the only goal of the game against Doncaster Rovers.

It was a case of 11th time lucky for Shrewsbury Town. Sam Ricketts’ side had not tasted victory for over two months, but that run finally ends thanks to boyhood supporter Dave Edwards.

The 14th of December was the last time Town emerged victorious at home; a 2-1 win over table-toppers Coventry City.

Sam Ricketts was finding himself increasingly under-pressure, with a positive run in the FA Cup beginning to lose its novelty.

However, Edwards’ goal, his fourth of the campaign, relieves the pressure on the ex Wolves man’s former teammate.

Ricketts made three changes from the side that lost 2-0 against Portsmouth last time out. Josh Vela made his eagerly anticipated debut after recovering from a quad injury, whilst Kayne Ramsay and Callum Lang were handed starts. Ro-Shaun Williams, Sam Hart, and Sean Goss dropped to the bench.

The visitors looked lively in the opening exchanges. Neat interchange play resulted in Brad Halliday delivering a dangerous cross that was gathered by Max O’Leary.

At the other end, Josh Laurent tried his luck, but saw his strike deflected behind by Cameron John. The contest began to settle down, with neither side troubling their opposing goalkeepers. Callum Lang and Josh Vela struck efforts comfortably wide of Swiss keeper Seny Dieng’s goal.

Shrewsbury were almost gifted an opener before the half hour mark. The wind caused pandemonium inside the Doncaster box as Josh Vela’s lofted corner caused a melee inside the area. Whilst the Doncaster defence couldn’t command their box, Seny Dieng managed to smother the loose ball.

Darren Moore’s side had the final opportunities of a competitive first half. Ben Sheaf whipped an attempt over the bar, whilst Aston Villa loanee Jacob Ramsey produced a mazy run which culminated in a weak shot.

Prior to kick-off both sides paid tribute to former Town manager Harry Gregg who passed away in the week aged 82. Gregg who began his career at Doncaster, and managed Shrewsbury from 1968/1972, was a survivor of the Munich air disaster which claimed the lives of 23 people.

Heralded as “the hero of Munich” for his courageous acts in pulling free survivors from the wreckage, Gregg will be remembered for his heroism and his goalkeeping ability.

The Northern Irishman would have no doubt enjoyed Max O’Leary’s fine stop in the early period of the second half. The Bristol City loanee was at full stretch to deny Ben Whiteman’s curling strike.

Doncaster were beginning to turn the screw and came within a whisker of breaking the deadlock. A quick counterattack saw Devante Cole cleverly find Halliday. He turned possession over to Ben Sheaf who managed to find Jacob Ramsey on the edge of the box. The youngster cracked the post with O’Leary beaten all ends up.

After surviving the scare, Town managed to threaten. Conor McAleny forced Seny Dieng into a reaction save with an hour on the clock. Then, former Wales U21 international Joe Wright produced a terrific block to deny Dan Udoh.

Ben Sheaf’s shot was easily gathered by Max O’Leary, as both sides were seemingly unable to gain the upper hand. But much to the delight of the majority in attendance, Town nudged themselves ahead with 14 minutes remaining. Callum Lang’s cross was nodded home by Dave Edwards who was lurking at the back stick.

Doncaster tried in vain to locate an equaliser. Cameron John bulldozed forward, but his effort deflected over the bar. The Wolves loanee was then thwarted by Max O’Leary with his long range piledriver turned away.

Shrewsbury managed to hold on to a morale boosting victory. They will hope to achieve back to back wins when they welcome Tranmere on Tuesday night, Doncaster are at home to Wycombe next Saturday.

Attendance: 5,627 (496 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (4-4-1-1)

25. O’Leary, 21. Ramsay, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 4. Edwards (82), 20. Vela (82), 18. McAleny (63), 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 5. Williams, 15. Walker (82), 17. Love, 22. Goss (63), 35. Cummings (82), 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used: 3. Golbourne, 5. Williams, 17. Love, 43. Burgoyne

Doncaster Rovers: (4-3-3)

24. Dieng, 2. Halliday, 5. Wright, 4. Anderson, 32. John, 6. Sheaf (81), 8. Whiteman, 14. Ramsay, 44. Cole, 26. Coppinger (65), 31. Ennis (73)

Subs: 7. Sadlier (73), 10. Taylor (65), 12. Gomes (81), 13. Jones, 15. Baptiste, 16. Amos, 17. Blair

Subs Not Used: 13. Jones, 15. Baptiste, 16. Amos, 17. Blair

Other League One Results

Accrington 1 – 2 Rotherham
AFC Wimbledon 0 – 0 Blackpool
Fleetwood 1 – 0 Portsmouth
Ipswich 0 – 1 Oxford
Lincoln 0 – 0 Gillingham
MK Dons 1 – 0 Bolton
Rochdale 1 – 2 Coventry
Southend 2 – 3 Burton
Sunderland 3 – 0 Bristol Rovers
Wycombe 3 – 1 Tranmere

