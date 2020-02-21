Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Doncaster Rovers

Shrewsbury Town begin a crucial double-header against Doncaster Rovers as they aim to turn their fortunes around.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth made it ten matches without a win in the league for Sam Ricketts’ side.

Shrewsbury occupy 17th place in League One – 12 points away from the relegation zone, with any hope of a play-off place now completely out of the question.

To compound matters, Shrewsbury have a central midfield crisis, with only Josh Laurent fully fit.

Sean Goss revealed in the week that he has been playing with a hamstring injury, whilst Dave Edwards is suffering from a knock.

January signing Josh Vela is suffering from a quad injury sustained at Hibernian, whilst Shaun Whalley and Brad Walker (both hamstring) remain a doubt.

Back-up keeper Joe Murphy could return to the fold, after missing the Pompey defeat with an unspecified injury.

Shrewsbury beat Doncaster 2-0 in last season’s corresponding fixture, with Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell on target.

The visitors will be without Fejiri Okenabirhie. The former Town striker was sent off during the 2-1 defeat against Gillingham.

Defender Alex Baptiste is stepping up his recovery from an Achilles injury, after featuring for the U23’s on Thursday. He could return to the squad.

Reece James is a doubt after sustaining a leg wound against Bolton ten days ago. Otherwise, Darren Moore has a clean bill of health.

The visitors currently occupy 11th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 42. Hart, 18. McAleny, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 9. Lang, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 21. Ramsay, 23. Udoh

Doncaster Rovers: (4-2-3-1)

24. Dieng, 2. Halliday, 5. Wright, 4. Anderson, 32. John, 6. Sheaf, 8. Whiteman, 17. Blair, 14. Ramsay, 31. Ennis, 44. Cole

Subs: 7. Sadlier, 10. Taylor, 12. Gomes, 13. Jones, 15. Baptiste, 16. Amos, 26. Coppinger

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Rotherham

AFC Wimbledon V Blackpool

Fleetwood V Portsmouth

Ipswich V Oxford

Lincoln V Gillingham

MK Dons V Bolton

Rochdale V Coventry

Southend V Burton

Sunderland V Bristol Rovers

Wycombe V Tranmere

