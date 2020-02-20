4.9 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Home Slider

Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week – for 24 hours.

Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK
Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Jordan, a member of the county men’s tennis team, has organised a 24-hour Tennisathon, where he will be playing through the day and night, to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

And if that wasn’t enough – he will then be tackling the 26-mile London Marathon in April.

Currently studying for a degree in sports management at the Shrewsbury campus of the University of Chester, the 20-year-old from Bridgnorth hopes to drum up sponsorship support in aid of a charity which means so much to him and his family.

The 24-hour Tennisathon will begin at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, where Jordan is part of the coaching team, at 4.30pm on Friday February 28 – and he is appealing for supporters to go along to help keep him going.

Part two of his fundraising campaign will see Jordan and his mum Sharon running the streets of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon on April 26.

Jordan said: “As a charity, Prostate Cancer UK means a lot to me and my family because it’s been with us for generations. It’s a disease which has been passed down within my family tree.

“One in eight males will be diagnosed within their lifetime and the charity can help support those who need it most.

“I will be taking to the court and playing for 24 hours alongside various other challenges, with a countdown clock showing how many hours I have left to play as it ticks down.

“We want to create a brilliant atmosphere for all those involved and supporting the event. This is a chance to raise funds for Prostate Cancer and help fight the disease to fund research and development that will make an important difference to people’s lives.”

Prostate Cancer merchandise will be available to buy, along with cakes, sweets and treats, while a raffle will further help to boost funds for the charity.

Jordan, who is also a part-time lifeguard at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, added: “After starting the Tennisathon at 4.30pm, a men’s social will take place until late. People will be invited to write down their names from 11pm and play tennis with me through the night. Everyone is welcome to come along to offer support and help keep me going.

“Come 9am on Saturday morning, tennis sessions will start with the club’s lead coach Holly Mowling until 1pm, with the event drawing to a close in the afternoon with some friendly doubles and singles matches.”

Jordan will then turn his focus towards stepping up his training ahead of running the London Marathon for the first time.

He said: “This will be my first marathon and it’s something I’m looking forward to. My mum has ran the London Marathon once before in 2013 and completed it in just under five hours.

“Having her running it with me is going to be special, as is the fact she’s running for Severn Hospice, a charity which means a lot to her.

“The training is going well, the miles are now increasing and I’m going out running a lot more regularly in the wet and windy mornings. My target is to run it inside four and a half hours.”

To sponsor Jordan – who hopes to raise £750 – visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JordanEvans6

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Funding awarded to look at how 5G can deliver health and social care services in rural Shropshire

Shropshire Council has welcomed the award of Government funding to support a two-year project that will examine how emerging 5G technology can be used to deliver health and social care services in rural areas – including parts of Shropshire.
Read Article
Flood defences in place at Frankwell, Shrewsbury. Photo: Chris Pritchard

Shropshire Flooding: River levels continue to fall across the county

River levels continue to fall on the Severn in Shropshire, as a clean up operation begins for many affected by flooding.
Read Article
The Wharfage in Ironbridge yesterday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: River Severn peaks in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth

Flooding continues to cause problems across Shropshire today after the River Severn peaked in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth last night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week - for 24 hours.
Read Article
Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Retirement Living, ICT and Construction Ready staff at The Wrekin Housing Group

Treble success for Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has been shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious UK Housing Awards (UKHA) which recognise and reward the very best of the UK housing sector.
Read Article
Staff from 1st Choice Insurance join staff from Little Rascals after nominating them as their charity of the year - Ben Wootton, Ken Baker, Rose Stephen, Jason Martin and Dave Edwards

Little Rascals named as charity of the year by Shropshire insurance broker

Staff at a commercial insurance broker are throwing their support behind a Shrewsbury-based children’s group by making it their charity of the year.
Read Article
Architect and Town Planner Joe Salt, who heads up the new Planning Review and Advisory Service

Shropshire architects launch new planning service

A firm of Shropshire architects has rolled out a new service to help homeowners who have been refused planning permission to get the green light for their projects.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mike Coppock and Sue Turner

New local music charity receives its first donation

A new Oswestry-based local music charity has been grateful to receive its first donation of musical instruments.
Read Article
Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Chloe-Ann Manley

Shropshire teen named St John’s Cadet of the Year

A teenager from Shrewsbury has been named St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year for Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
4.9 ° C
6.1 °
3.9 °
86 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Thu
6 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP