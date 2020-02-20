Shropshire tennis player set for 24-hour challenge ahead of London Marathon

Shropshire tennis player Jordan Evans will be playing his longest and toughest ever game next week – for 24 hours.

Jordan Evans is all set for his 24-hour Tennisathon at Bridgnorth Tennis Club to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK

Jordan, a member of the county men’s tennis team, has organised a 24-hour Tennisathon, where he will be playing through the day and night, to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

And if that wasn’t enough – he will then be tackling the 26-mile London Marathon in April.

Currently studying for a degree in sports management at the Shrewsbury campus of the University of Chester, the 20-year-old from Bridgnorth hopes to drum up sponsorship support in aid of a charity which means so much to him and his family.

The 24-hour Tennisathon will begin at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, where Jordan is part of the coaching team, at 4.30pm on Friday February 28 – and he is appealing for supporters to go along to help keep him going.

Part two of his fundraising campaign will see Jordan and his mum Sharon running the streets of the capital as they take part in the London Marathon on April 26.

Jordan said: “As a charity, Prostate Cancer UK means a lot to me and my family because it’s been with us for generations. It’s a disease which has been passed down within my family tree.

“One in eight males will be diagnosed within their lifetime and the charity can help support those who need it most.

“I will be taking to the court and playing for 24 hours alongside various other challenges, with a countdown clock showing how many hours I have left to play as it ticks down.

“We want to create a brilliant atmosphere for all those involved and supporting the event. This is a chance to raise funds for Prostate Cancer and help fight the disease to fund research and development that will make an important difference to people’s lives.”

Prostate Cancer merchandise will be available to buy, along with cakes, sweets and treats, while a raffle will further help to boost funds for the charity.

Jordan, who is also a part-time lifeguard at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, added: “After starting the Tennisathon at 4.30pm, a men’s social will take place until late. People will be invited to write down their names from 11pm and play tennis with me through the night. Everyone is welcome to come along to offer support and help keep me going.

“Come 9am on Saturday morning, tennis sessions will start with the club’s lead coach Holly Mowling until 1pm, with the event drawing to a close in the afternoon with some friendly doubles and singles matches.”

Jordan will then turn his focus towards stepping up his training ahead of running the London Marathon for the first time.

He said: “This will be my first marathon and it’s something I’m looking forward to. My mum has ran the London Marathon once before in 2013 and completed it in just under five hours.

“Having her running it with me is going to be special, as is the fact she’s running for Severn Hospice, a charity which means a lot to her.

“The training is going well, the miles are now increasing and I’m going out running a lot more regularly in the wet and windy mornings. My target is to run it inside four and a half hours.”

To sponsor Jordan – who hopes to raise £750 – visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JordanEvans6

