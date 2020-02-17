Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club’s base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.

Gary Plant and Jack Light

The PUMA International Open is a well attended event and Jack succeeding in winning a bronze medal for his sparring.

Instructor Gary Plant said “Jack shows excellent commitment by travelling to these competitions and it is all adding to his overall performance and level of proficiency in his training.”

Meanwhile, the club has been awarded a Mark from the Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts. Achieving the Safeguarding Code, demonstrates Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do’s commitment to upholding its duty-of-care to the community and young people.

The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts has been created so that parents and carers can clearly identify a martial arts provider that have demonstrated that they have reached and maintained good safeguarding standards and can make informed decisions when selecting a club for their child.

Developed in consultation with Sport England, representatives from martial arts governing bodies, and leading safeguarding experts, the Code is funded by the National Lottery.

