8.9 C
Shropshire
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Home Sport

Match Report: Portsmouth 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are now winless in ten as they succumb to a 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

It was expected to be slim pickings for Shrewsbury Town and so it proved to be against a Portsmouth side who are unbeaten at home in all competitions.

Kenny Jackett’s side are mounting a promotion push, whilst Shrewsbury are meandering to a bottom half finish.

Whilst Town’s endeavour was to be applauded, Pompey’s double salvo in the second period wrapped up the win.

The under-pressure Sam Ricketts made five changes from the side that lost 2-0 against Accrington on Tuesday night. Max O’Leary was reinstated with Joe Murphy out through injury. Scott Golbourne, Donald Love, Jason Cummings, and Callum Lang dropped out. Sean Goss, Dan Udoh, Aaron Pierre, and Sam Hart were given a chance to impress.

Storm Dennis threatened to stifle the creativity on the park, as both sides were keen not to make early errors.

Former Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton floated an early delivery into the box, but it was harmless enough. Then Marcus Harness managed to divert an effort goalward which was well kept out by Max O’Leary.

The home side were in the ascendancy. Tom Naylor’s ambitious long ranger flew over the crossbar.

At the other end, Shrewsbury were not able to create clear cut opportunities. Sean Goss’ whipped free-kick was slightly too high for the advancing Town defenders.

The visitors were forcing the issue somewhat. The lively Conor McAleny breezed past Tom Naylor and saw his attempt blocked. Portsmouth eventually managed to smuggle behind for a corner which came to nothing.

Ro Shaun Williams was forced into evasive action to prevent Ronan Curtis bore down on goal. The defender clattered the Irishman on the halfway line and received a booking for his troubles.

On the half hour mark, Kenny Jackett’s outfit missed a golden chance to break the deadlock. Marcus Harness’ low cross was swept over from six yards out by former Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison.

Portsmouth’s keeper Alex Bass was forced to parry Conor McAleny’s well struck effort to safety.

The home side had the final opportunity of the first half. Steve Seddon worked the ball well and whistled a shot fractionally over the bar.

Shrewsbury began the second half on the front foot. Sean Goss found himself on the edge of the box, and his angled effort hit the side netting.

Town were causing their opponents issues. Substitute Kayne Ramsay galloped down the flank and his low cross was turned behind for a corner, which the visitors were unable to profit from.

All the early second half pressure was being caused by Shrewsbury. Conor McAleny’s firmly hit half volley was palmed away by Alex Bass. The 21-year-old ex-Torquay loanee is keeping former Shrewsbury keeper Craig MacGillivray out of the Portsmouth starting eleven. And Bass was called into action again to keep out Dave Edwards’ low strike.

Another big chance was gone as quickly as it arrived. Omar Beckles’ cut back found Ethan Ebanks-Landell inside the box, but the defender lacked composure at the vital moment.

Invariably, in the 64th minute Town were punished for their failure to convert. Rory McCrorie, a summer target for Shrewsbury, produced a brilliant cross which was nodded home by Ellis Harrison.

Minutes later, Portsmouth were denied a second. John Marquis was through on goal but was thwarted by O’Leary.

But the former Millwall man did eventually seal the win with eight minutes of normal time remaining. Marcus Harness fed Marquis who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

A much-improved performance from Shrewsbury Town, but they still await their first league victory of 2020. Shrewsbury welcome Doncaster next Saturday, whilst Portsmouth contest the semi-final of the EFL Trophy in the week. Exeter are their opponents.

Attendance: 18,211 (319 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Portsmouth: (4-2-3-1)

35. Bass, 13. Bolton (58), 6. Burgess, 20. Raggett, 42. Seddon, 4. Naylor, 24. McGeehan, 19. Harness, 26. Evans (58), 11. Curtis (89), 22. Harrison

Subs: 1. MacGillivray, 3. Brown, 7. Williams (89), 10. Marquis (58), 15. McCrorie (58), 16. Whatmough, 33. Close

Subs Not Used: 1. MacGillivray, 3. Brown, 16. Whatmough, 33. Close

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-1-1)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 42. Hart (45), 18. McAleny (67), 23. Udoh (67)

Subs: 3. Golbourne, 9. Lang (67), 12. Sears, 17. Love, 21. Ramsay (45), 35. Cummings (67), 43. Burgoyne

Subs Not Used: 3. Golbourne, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 43. Burgoyne

Other League One Results

Accrington 4 – 3 Lincoln
Bolton 0 – 2 Wycombe
Bristol Rovers 2 – 1 Blackpool
Fleetwood 2 – 1 Peterborough
Gillingham 2 – 1 Doncaster
Ipswich 4 – 1 Burton
Oxford 0 – 1 Sunderland
Rochdale P – P Tranmere (waterlogged pitch)
Rotherham 2 – 2 AFC Wimbledon
Southend 0 – 2 Coventry

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

News

News

Storm Dennis to bring wet and windy weather to Shropshire

Storm Dennis is set to bring further very wet and windy weather to Shropshire this weekend.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 between Pickmere Island and Crackley Bank. Photo: @TelfordCops

Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on A5 near Weston Park

A 39-year-old woman has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A5 near Weston Park.
Read Article

Medication stolen from Church Stretton pharmacy

Police in Church Stretton are issuing a safety warning after potentially harmful medication was stolen from a pharmacy on Sandford Avenue.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Portsmouth 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are now winless in ten as they succumb to a 2-0 defeat against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.
Read Article

Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts is facing mounting pressure to improve Shrewsbury Town’s woeful league form as they travel to promotion chasing Portsmouth.
Read Article
Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May

Shropshire tennis ace Rob’s delight at being selected to represent Wales

Shropshire tennis ace Rob Rue insists he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have received his first international call up from Wales.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.
Read Article
From left, Naomi Atkin (Lingen Davies Cancer Fund), Claire Moore (Peakes Travel Elite), Andy Lawrence (Hometyre), Diane Brown (Thomas Consulting), Steff Henson (Sixticks), and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Henshalls back Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run

Insurance experts at Henshalls are backing the second Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run – in more ways than one.
Read Article
The Turas team left to right James Thatcher, Andrea Logan-Watson, Helen Columb, Gemma Hartshorn, Joyce Renhard, Kelly Parry and Vicki Evans

New name for Shropshire accountancy company

A Shropshire accountancy company has been relaunched with a new name to reflect its widening package of client services.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
8.9 ° C
11.1 °
6.7 °
93 %
6.2kmh
100 %
Sun
9 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP