9.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 14, 2020
Home Sport

Shropshire tennis ace Rob’s delight at being selected to represent Wales

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire tennis ace Rob Rue insists he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have received his first international call up from Wales.

Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May
Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May

Rob, who has born in Neath and has lived in Shrewsbury for the last 30 years, has been selected to represent Wales in the men’s over-65 age group at the Four Nations Championships at Bolton Arena in May.

He will be part of a Wales team competing against England, Ireland and Scotland.

Rob, who has played regularly for Shropshire at various age groups since moving to the county, is excited at having the opportunity to represent his country for the first time.

He caught the eye of the national team selectors for his consistent performances on the International Tennis Federation’s over-65s circuit.

“This is the first year I’ve been selected,” said Rob, one of four players named in the Wales over-65 men’s team. “I was hopeful two years ago, but didn’t get the call.

“I play a lot on the circuit and took part in about 16 tournaments last year. People know I’m Welsh, so the people involved in Welsh tennis got to know that I was eligible to play for Wales.

“I heard before Christmas that I was under consideration with a lot of other players. Then I was actually playing a tournament in Glasgow in January when I got a call to tell me the good news that I had been selected.”

He’s now looking forward to the tournament, which will take place in Bolton between May 8-10, adding that it will be a proud moment.

“I’m just thrilled, absolutely thrilled,” said Rob, a retired civil servant. “It’s an honour to represent your country.

“I don’t think I ever thought that it would happen, although it was always an ambition even while I was playing when I was working.

“I remember saying to a colleague when I was asked if I had any ambitions that I would love to play tennis for my country. The call has now come and I’m just thrilled and honoured.”

Rob started to play tennis regularly during his 30s when he joined a club while he was living in Hertfordshire.

He initially played his tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club after moving to Shropshire in 1990 and, for just over the last 10 years, has been a member at The Shrewsbury Club, where he plays up to four times each week on the indoor courts.

He was first selected to represent Shropshire at over-35 level and is now a regular for the county over-65s men’s team.

He has just taken the decision to stand down as captain after six years in the role, four years with the over-60s and the last two years with the over-65s.

Rob is currently nationally ranked tenth in the LTA rankings in his age group after being as high as eight last year.

He recently took part in the Scottish Open in Glasgow where he and partner Barrie Gilbert, who plays for Surrey, were beaten finalists in the doubles.

“I play mainly ITF tournaments, a couple of LTA tournaments as well,” said Rob. “It went pretty well last year. I must have done quite well to have been selected by Wales.

“I won one singles tournament on grass at Felixstowe, got to the final of another on clay at Leicester and reached a semi-final at Bolton.

“I also won two doubles tournaments on grass at Frinton and Tunbridge Wells.”

His wife Jane, also a keen tennis player, often joins Rob on his tennis travels: “I’ve got a calendar full of tournaments right through the whole year,” he added.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

The collision happened on the A5 between Pickmere Island and Crackley Bank. Photo: @TelfordCops

Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on A5 near Weston Park

A 39-year-old woman has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A5 near Weston Park.
Read Article

Storm Dennis to bring wet and windy weather to Shropshire

Storm Dennis is set to bring further very wet and windy weather to Shropshire this weekend.
Read Article
An artist’s impression of how the middle level of the Darwin Centre will look after the refurbishment

Work to begin on £2m refurbishment of Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

Work is due to begin next month on refurbishing the middle level of Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts is facing mounting pressure to improve Shrewsbury Town’s woeful league form as they travel to promotion chasing Portsmouth.
Read Article
Rob Rue, a regular member of the Shropshire county side, is thrilled to have been selected to play tennis for Wales in May

Shropshire tennis ace Rob’s delight at being selected to represent Wales

Shropshire tennis ace Rob Rue insists he’s “absolutely thrilled” to have received his first international call up from Wales.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town are presented with another opportunity to arrest their poor league form when Accrington visit on Tuesday.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.
Read Article
From left, Naomi Atkin (Lingen Davies Cancer Fund), Claire Moore (Peakes Travel Elite), Andy Lawrence (Hometyre), Diane Brown (Thomas Consulting), Steff Henson (Sixticks), and Dave Williams (Henshalls)

Henshalls back Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run

Insurance experts at Henshalls are backing the second Lingen Davies Cancer Fund colour run – in more ways than one.
Read Article
The Turas team left to right James Thatcher, Andrea Logan-Watson, Helen Columb, Gemma Hartshorn, Joyce Renhard, Kelly Parry and Vicki Evans

New name for Shropshire accountancy company

A Shropshire accountancy company has been relaunched with a new name to reflect its widening package of client services.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
9.4 ° C
11.1 °
7.8 °
93 %
4.6kmh
90 %
Fri
9 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
6 °
Tue
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP