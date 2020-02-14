Match Preview: Portsmouth v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts is facing mounting pressure to improve Shrewsbury Town’s woeful league form as they travel to promotion chasing Portsmouth.

Tuesday’s dismal 2-0 home defeat against Accrington, led to many fans flocking to social media calling for the end of Ricketts’ tenure.

Shrewsbury are winless in their last nine league fixtures, and supporters are also furious with the perceived negative style of play.

The admission that Town were close to signing Northern Ireland international Will Grigg in January, is unlikely to be of any comfort.

To add salt to gaping wounds, it was announced this week that Captain Ollie Norburn will play no further part this season owing to a knee injury.

Shaun Whalley (hamstring) is at least a fortnight away from returning, whilst Brad Walker remains unavailable.

Josh Vela is not fit enough to make his debut, and Romain Vincelot (hip) continues to be absent with no date pencilled in for his return.

Sam Ricketts could opt to reinstate Max O’Leary into the starting line-up, whilst Kayne Ramsay, Aaron Pierre, and Dan Udoh eye recalls.

Town’s last win at Fratton Park arrived in January 2018 thanks to a solitary goal from current Pompey player James Bolton. Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three trips to Portsmouth.

The home side are likely to be without midfielder Andy Cannon due to a glute problem. Former Town midfielder Bryn Morris has returned to training following stomach issues, but is not match fit.

Portsmouth who occupy 6th place in League One, lost 1-0 against Coventry City last time out.

Possible Line Ups

Portsmouth: (4-2-3-1)

35. Bass, 13. Bolton, 6. Burgess, 20. Raggett, 42. Seddon, 4. Naylor, 33. Close, 7. Williams, 24. McGeehan, 11. Curtis, 10. Marquis

Subs: 1. MacGillivray, 3. Brown, 15. McCrorie, 16. Whatmough, 19. Harness, 22. Harrison, 26. Evans

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 2. Pierre, 21. Ramsay, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 3. Golbourne, 9. Lang, 23. Udoh, 18. McAleny

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 12. Sears, 22. Goss, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 35. Cummings, 42. Hart

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Lincoln

Bolton V Wycombe

Bristol Rovers V Blackpool

Fleetwood V Peterborough

Gillingham V Doncaster

Ipswich V Burton

Oxford V Sunderland

Rochdale V Tranmere

Rotherham V AFC Wimbledon

Southend V Coventry

