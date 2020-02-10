3.6 C
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town are presented with another opportunity to arrest their poor league form when Accrington visit on Tuesday.

Shrewsbury’s 1-1 draw with MK Dons was their seventh league match without a victory – a run stretching back to before Christmas.

Town are not in any form of relegation danger, helped by Bury and Bolton’s demise, but the pressure is on Sam Ricketts to deliver league results.

Shrewsbury could easily have experienced defeat at the weekend, as an MK Dons side marshalled by ex Town loanees Carlton Morris and Louis Thompson struck the woodwork twice.

But attentions now turn to the home clash against Accrington, who are a place below Shrewsbury in the table.

Winger Shaun Whalley is absent with a hamstring injury he sustained during the 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool. Brad Walker is also out with a similar issue.

Ollie Norburn is still struggling with a knee injury he picked up in the original Reds tie, whilst Josh Vela is out with an unspecified injury. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains unavailable.

Sam Ricketts opted to shuffle his pack at the weekend, and may keep the faith with Joe Murphy between the sticks – Omar Beckles impressed in a more advanced role as he put Town ahead against MK.

Alex Gilliead scored the game’s only goal in this corresponding fixture in October 2018.

Talisman Billy Kee has announced his retirement from full-time football due to personal reasons, bringing an end to an illustrious career at Stanley. He has joined non-league side Coalville who have Town youngster Kian Taylor on loan.

The visitors will be without midfielder Sam Finley who has a hip problem. Colby Bishop will miss a month of action due to a hamstring tear.

Joe Pritchard is suspended after seeing red in the 2-1 victory against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend. Francis Angol remains out whilst Sean McConville will play no further part this campaign due to a ruptured Achilles.

Jon Coleman will be lamenting his team’s luck with injuries, as William Carvalho has an ankle problem. Bulgarian keeper Dimitar Evtimov is a doubt.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-1-2)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 3. Golbourne, 22. Goss, 28. Laurent, 6. Beckles, 18. McAleny, 23. Udoh, 9. Lang

Subs: 4. Edwards, 12. Sears, 17. Love, 21. Ramsay, 25. O’Leary, 35. Cummings, 42. Hart

Accrington Stanley: (4-2-3-1)

30. Bursik, 2. Johnson, 5. Sykes, 3. Hughes, 12. Maguire, 16. Barclay, 28. Conneely, 7. Clark, 42. Diallo, 9. Zanzala, 32. Charles

Subs: 6. Sherif, 17. Sousa, 18. Rogers, 21. Perritt, 34. Alese, 40. Savin, Ashley-Seal

Other League One Fixtures

AFC Wimbledon V Ipswich
Blackpool V Gillingham
Burton V Oxford
Coventry V Portsmouth
Doncaster V Bolton
Lincoln V MK Dons
Peterborough V Southend
Sunderland V Rochdale
Tranmere V Bristol Rovers
Wycombe V Fleetwood

Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
