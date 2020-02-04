Match Preview: Liverpool V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first ever trip to Anfield with the build-up centring around Jurgen Klopp’s cup snub.

The Champions League winning boss has elected not to be in the dugout for his side’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Instead, U23’s boss Neil Critchley will take charge and no first team Liverpool players will feature.

Klopp took the decision after a ‘winter break’ promise and bemoaned the fixture congestion which has already see the Reds travel to Qatar for the World Club Championships.

Liverpool were ‘forced’ to select their youngsters in the Quarter Final of the Carabao Cup – a heavy 5-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

The cup snub has infuriated Town boss Sam Ricketts who estimates that Shrewsbury will lose £500,000, as TV companies show no interest in the clash.

Some will argue that Shrewsbury now have a better opportunity to qualify and face a fifth-round tie against Chelsea with Frank Lampard showing more interest in the competition.

Town will have to make do without their Captain Ollie Norburn who is still struggling with the knee injury he sustained in the original tie.

Conor McAleny is cup-tied, but would have been ineligible anyway as he did not sign prior to the first meeting. That also rules out Kayne Ramsay and Harry Burgoyne who await their debuts. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out.

Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci faces a late fitness test, but he is expected to slot into the starting line-up. The U23’s beat Arsenal 3-0 last time out.

Possible Line-Ups

Liverpool: (4-3-3)

62. Kelleher, 76. Williams, 72. Van den berg, 51. Hoever, 65. Larouci, 68. Chirivella, 84. Clarkson, 48. Jones, 67. Elliott, 11. Miller, 99. Hill

Subs: 63. Winterbottom, 65. Clayton, 69. Dixon-Bonner, 81. Bearne, 93. Norris, 97. Stewart, Hardy

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 4. Edwards, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 29. Taylor, 42. Hart

Other FA Cup Replay Fixtures

Tuesday:

Birmingham V Coventry

Cardiff V Reading

Derby V Northampton

Oxford V Newcastle

Wednesday:

Tottenham V Southampton

