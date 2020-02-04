John Hulme honoured to be appointed chairman of Shropshire County Cricket Club

John Hulme, a former opening batsman for Shropshire County Cricket Club, insists he is honoured to have been appointed as the club’s new chairman.

John steps up from vice-chairman to replace the long-serving Toby Shaw, chairman since 2011, after he decided to stand down from the role after serving the club so well for many years.

John, whose appointment was confirmed at the club’s AGM, said: “I feel deeply honoured to have been invited to take over as chairman of Shropshire County Cricket Club. I’m excited at the prospect going forward.

“It will be no easy task in trying to fill Toby Shaw’s very sizeable shoes. He has made an immense contribution to Shropshire cricket in recent years, promoting the interests of the county club and securing a very sound financial base, which is the envy of many other National Counties Cricket Association clubs.”

John enjoyed a long playing career, representing England Schoolboys at 18 after coming through the county youth system, before a season with Gloucestershire in 1970 in which he played for the first-class county’s second team.

He then played Minor Counties cricket for Shropshire, with his final appearance for the county in 1983, while at club level he spent nearly 20 years with Shrewsbury and is a life member of the London Road club.

John was named Midland Club Cricket Conference Cricketer of the Year during his long association with Shrewsbury before moving to Oswestry.

A consistent left-handed opening batsman during his playing days, he captained Oswestry and continues to serve the club as president.

John, a solicitor who lives near Oswestry, is also an advanced level cricket coach.

Excited about Shropshire’s prospects moving forward, John welcomes the recent appointment of the experienced John Abrahams as the club’s new Director of Cricket and is also looking forward to seeing new signing Simon Kerrigan, the former Lancashire and England left-arm spinner, representing the county as the start of the 2020 season draws closer.

He added: “There is much to be positive about and, whilst the club will be entering a transitional stage, I am very confident there is much to achieve over the next two or three years.

“It’s well acknowledged that success in sport is rarely constant. It is all relative and, in the fullness of time, with hard work and commitment, we can return to our former successes.

“I am sure our members and supporters will support us in our objective.”

