Match Preview: Rochdale v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts was unable to secure some of his prime targets ahead of taking his Shrewsbury Town side to Rochdale.

Shrewsbury Town were keen on a sensational return for Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty – but the Scot moved to Hibernian instead.

The club also attempted to re-loan Wolves winger Ryan Giles, but the former AFC Telford youngster moved to Coventry.

Shrewsbury did manage to draft in defender Kayne Ramsay and keeper Harry Burgoyne – but talk of a target man, namely Leon Clarke or Will Grigg proved non-existent.

Sam Ricketts has the option of handing a debut to former Everton forward Conor McAleny who arrived from Fleetwood this week.

Ollie Norburn is a doubt with a knee problem, but at least Town managed to stave of interest from Sunderland in their midfielder. Josh Laurent also stayed at the club after being heavily linked with a trio of Championship sides. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out.

Town posses a woeful record at Spotland – failing to win in any of their previous 14 visits. Their last win arrived in 2001; a 7-1 dismantling.

The home side sold talented youngster Luke Matheson to Wolves for £1 million on deadline day. However, the teenager will remain at Rochdale for the remainder of the campaign.

Dale also allowed Ryan Delaney to link up with his former manager Keith Hill at Bolton Wanderers. Blackburn Rovers have recalled their defender Tyler Magloire. However, Matty Lund re-joined Rochdale from Scunthorpe United on an 18-month deal.

Midfielder Callum Camps and keeper Robert Sanchez (both groin) are out. Ryan McLaughlin is working his way back to full fitness.

Rochdale who lost 2-1 to MK Dons last time out, occupy 18th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Rochdale: (4-4-2)

12. Lynch, 13. Keohane, 4. McNulty, 6. O’Connell, 3. Norrington-Davies, 7. Dooley, 8. Williams, 20. Ryan, 14. Rathbone, 11. Smith, 40. Henderson

Subs: 1. Lillis, 2. McLaughlin, 15. McShane, 16. Done, 18. Wilbraham, 41. Matheson, Lund

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang

Subs: 1. Murphy, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings, 42. Hart, Ramsay, McAleny

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V AFC Wimbledon

Bolton V Tranmere

Bristol Rovers V Coventry

Fleetwood V Doncaster

Ipswich V Peterborough

MK Dons V Wycombe

Oxford V Blackpool

Portsmouth V Sunderland

Rotherham V Burton

Southend V Lincoln

