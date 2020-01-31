Blog: Shrewsbury Town Transfer Deadline Day

We keep you up to date with all the Shrewsbury Town transfer news as Sam Ricketts makes adjustments to his squad.

Shrewsbury Town sign Harry Burgoyne on a short-term deal

The 23-year-old has penned a contract until the end of the season, following reported interest in number two Joe Murphy.

Burgoyne has been heavily linked with a move to Shrewsbury in the past, but has recently become a free agent following his departure from Wolves.

He made a total of 11 appearances for Wolves and has been loaned to a number of clubs including neighbours AFC Telford.

Shrewsbury Town loan Southampton Defender Kayne Ramsay

The 19-year-old joins the club on a loan deal until the end of the season – becoming Town’s fourth addition of this window at the time of writing.

Ramsay is highly rated by Southampton and has already made his Premier League debut for the Saints. He started against Manchester City in December 2018 – becoming the youngest player to do so during that campaign.

He began his career at Chelsea and progressed through the youth ranks before joining Southampton in 2017.

Omar Beckles linked with Shrewsbury Town exit

The addition of Ramsay could spell the end of Omar Beckles’ Town career. Sam Ricketts has confirmed that departures are likely, and Beckles has been heavily linked with a move to Coventry City this month.

The Grenada international has made over a century of appearances for the club since arriving in August 2017. Beckles netted his first goal in a 2-1 victory at Bristol Rovers in February 2018, and has managed six more for the club.

The former Accrington defender, who has also had a period playing in Spain, has made 316 senior appearances to date.

