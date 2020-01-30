Shrewsbury Town loan forward Conor McAleny from Fleetwood

Shrewsbury Town confirm their third signing of the January window as Conor McAleny joins on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The 27-year-old joins Sam Hart and Josh Vela in checking into the Montgomery Waters Meadow so far this month.

McAleny has excellent pedigree beginning his career with Everton. He made two Premier League appearances for the Toffees – making his debut as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

He was shipped out on loan six times during his time at Goodison Park. McAleny was drafted in at Scunthorpe, Brentford, Cardiff, Charlton, Wigan, and Oxford. He was part of the Wigan Athletic side that were promoted to the Championship in 2016.

McAleny was deemed surplus to requirements by Everton and was allowed to join Fleetwood in June 2017. He has made almost 50 league appearances for the club to date, whilst he also had a temporary spell at Scottish side Kilmarnock.

