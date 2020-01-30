7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Match Report: Gillingham 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town continue to wait for their first league victory of 2020 as Gillingham secure a comfortable 2-0 win.

The supporters would have been hoping that cup fever transmitted into their league form. Shrewsbury have not won a league clash since before Christmas – ironically Fejiri Okenabirhie scored the game’s only goal against Blackpool, and he is edging closer to a move to Doncaster Rovers.

Town were poor in the first period and were run ragged by Gillingham. Steve Evans’ side effectively wrapped up the win in the first half, thanks to goals from Stuart O’Keefe and Olly Lee.

The visitors improved in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome of the contest.

Sam Ricketts made five changes from the side that drew 2-2 with Liverpool on Sunday. Sam Hart was handed his debut, whilst Omar Beckles, Ryan Sears, Brad Walker, and Dan Udoh were drafted in. Ollie Norburn was out with a knee problem, whilst Ro Shaun-Williams, Scott Golbourne, Sean Goss, and Donald Love dropped to the bench.

Gillingham were firing on all cylinders in the opening stages as Shrewsbury failed to get to grips with the match. John Akinde shrugged off a challenge and set up Olly Lee. The former Birmingham City midfielder drilled his effort wide of the target.

John Akinde was causing all sorts of problems in the opening exchanges, but Town’s defence managed to just about deny the burly front man.

At the other end, Brad Walker linked up well with Dan Udoh. The Nigerian turned possession over to Shaun Whalley, but the winger was unable to keep his header down.

Gillingham always looked the most likely side to break the deadlock, and they obliged with 26 minutes on the clock. Stuart O’Keefe showed excellent ball retention and the former Crystal Palace man finished the move with a controlled strike that beat Max O’Leary.

The home side continued to mount their offense. Town were unable to clear their lines from Ben Pringle’s corner and John Akinde managed to guide the ball goalward. Max O’Leary diverted over to keep the score 1-0.

If this was a boxing match, the referee would have called the proceedings as Gillingham continued to lay siege to Shrewsbury’s goal. Olly Lee’s delivery was powered wide by Jordan Roberts when he really should have scored.

But the Gills would soon double their advantage. Aaron Pierre was deemed to have upended John Akinde and Olly Lee sent O’Leary the wrong way to double his sides lead.

Sam Ricketts would have been demanding a reaction from his side at the break and he got one. Josh Laurent’s whipped attempt clipped the post much to the relief of ex Watford keeper Jack Bonham.

Shrewsbury brought on Jason Cummings and Dave Edwards to try and turn the tide, but Gillingham always looked comfortable. Substitute Matty Willock pinged an effort well wide from a tight angle.

It could have been 3-0 had it not been for Dave Edwards who managed to clear Jack Tucker’s attempt off the line.

With nine minutes remaining, Shrewsbury were pushing to reduce the deficit. However, Josh Laurent’s shot sailed harmlessly wide.

Town’s biggest opportunity to register a goal arrived three minutes from time. Shaun Whalley’s connection appeared to be heading for goal but Max Ehmer came to his side’s rescue to scramble clear.

Shrewsbury were outfought and outplayed at Priestfield and didn’t deserve to take anything from the game. They will be looking to make amends on Saturday away to Rochdale. Gillingham are not in action until the 8th of February owing to Bury’s demise – they will face Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Team Line Ups

Gillingham: (4-1-2-1-2)

1. Bonham, 12. Fuller, 5. Ehmer, 27. Tucker, 6. Ogilvie, 14. Jones, 4. O’Keefe (45), 17. Pringle, 22. Lee, 15. Akinde (96), 10. Roberts (90)

Subs: 7. Hanlan (90) 8. Willock (45), 9. Mandron, 11. Charles-Cook (96), 21. Walsh, 23. Jakubiak

Subs Not Used: 9. Mandron, 21. Walsh, 23. Jakubiak

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 12. Sears (66), 15. Walker, 28. Laurent, 42. Hart, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh (55), 9. Lang (56)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (56), 5. Williams, 17. Love (66), 22. Goss, 35. Cummings (55)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 5. Williams, 22. Goss

Other League One Results

Tuesday

Accrington 0 – 2 Peterborough
AFC Wimbledon 2 – 2 Burton
Bolton 1 – 1 Bristol Rovers
Doncaster 3 – 1 Southend
Fleetwood 0 – 0 Coventry
Lincoln 0 – 2 Portsmouth
MK Dons 2 – 1 Rochdale
Rotherham 0 – 1 Ipswich
Wycombe 2 – 1 Blackpool

Wednesday:

Tranmere 0 – 1 Sunderland

