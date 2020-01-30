Fejiri Okenabirhie leaves Shrewsbury Town for Doncaster Rovers

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has completed his expected departure from Shrewsbury Town to sign for Doncaster on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 23-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements by Sam Ricketts and has not been part of his first team plans this year.

He scored his final goal in a Town shirt against Blackpool just before Christmas, which was incidentally Shrewsbury’s last league victory.

Okenabirhie joined Shrewsbury in June 2018 and made his debut during a 1-0 defeat against Bradford City.

His first goals arrived in a 6-0 dismantling of Tranmere and he would go on to score 17 in 54 games.

The Hendon born striker began his career at Arsenal before moving to Stevenage. Okenabirhie has spent time on loan at a number of non-league clubs including Bedford and Cambridge City.

He made a name for himself at Dagenham and Redbridge where he scored 20 times in 72 appearances.

Town are believed to be keen on adding a central striker to their ranks with Will Grigg and Leon Clarke linked. They have signed former Everton forward Conor McAleny who can operate in that area.

