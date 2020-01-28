Match Preview: Gillingham V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts has the task of keeping his Shrewsbury Town side grounded when they make the long trek to Kent to face Gillingham on Wednesday night.

The lure of Anfield is on the horizon and it would be understandable for minds to be elsewhere rather than Kent.

Shrewsbury Town pulled off a miraculous result against six-time European Champions Liverpool on Sunday, coming from two goals down to rescue the tie.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has stated that he will not be in the dugout for the replay and will instead field the U23’s managed by Neil Critchley.

Should Shrewsbury prevail against the youngsters, they will travel to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1988.

However, league matters take precedent for now. Sam Ricketts could hand a start to cup hero Jason Cummings.

Sunderland target Ollie Norburn was forced off in the 26th minute against Liverpool and is a doubt to face Gillingham.

Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out, whilst new signing Josh Vela continues to improve his fitness. Otherwise, Town have a fully fit squad.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last six visits to Preistfield. They have only lost one of the last 14 meetings.

Gills boss Steve Evans could hand a home debut to John Akinde. The 30-year-old has been prolific in recent seasons, including a 90-goal haul for Barnet during 177 matches.

Manchester United loanee Matty Willock is fit again following knee and hamstring injuries. But Thomas O’Connor is likely to miss a fortnight of action.

Midfielder Mark Byrne is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury, whilst Bradley Garmston looks set to leave on loan.

Gillingham who drew 2-2 with Rochdale last time out, currently occupy 14th place in League One.

Possible Line-Ups

Gillingham: (4-3-3)

1. Bonham, 12. Fuller, 27. Tucker, 5. Ehmer, 6. Ogilvie, 4. O’Keefe, 14. Jones, 22. Lee, 7. Hanlan, 15. Akinde, 10. Roberts

Subs: 2. Hodson, 8. Willock, 9. Mandron, 11. Charles-Cook, 17. Pringle, 21. Walsh, 23. Jakubiak

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 4. Edwards, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 35. Cummings

Subs: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh, 42. Hart, Vela

Other League One Fixtures

Tuesday:

Accrington V Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon V Burton

Bolton V Bristol Rovers

Doncaster V Southend

Fleetwood V Coventry

Lincoln V Portsmouth

MK Dons V Rochdale

Rotherham V Ipswich

Wycombe V Blackpool

Wednesday:

Tranmere V Sunderland

