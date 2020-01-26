4.6 C
FA Cup Round 4 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town produced a stunning comeback against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they rescue the tie from 2-0 down.

A match that will live long in the memory for Shrewsbury Town fans. Liverpool appeared to be out of sight as Curtis Jones and a Donald Love own goal put the Reds 2-0 ahead.

But super sub Jason Cummings scored twice inside ten minutes to force a replay – which will be Shrewsbury’s first visit to Anfield in their history.

Sam Ricketts made just one change from the side that drew 2-2 against Fleetwood. Sean Goss replaced Dave Edwards.

As expected, Jurgen Klopp’s side began the contest at full throttle. Belgian international Divock Origi spun his marker and fired an effort narrowly past the target.

Then youngster, Neco Williams flashed a cross into the path of Takumi Minamino. The 26-year-old, a January signing from Red Bull Salzburg, was unable to make the required contact.

But the visitors were not to be denied moments later. Shrewsbury lost possession from a throw-in and Pedro Chirivella seized control. He threaded a neat pass through to Curtis Jones who smartly slotted the ball beyond Max O’Leary.

Shrewsbury responded superbly to going behind. Shaun Whalley raced through the middle and found himself one-on-one with Adrian. However, the former West Ham stopper blocked Whalley’s shot with his leg.

Grenada President Cheney Joseph was in attendance to watch the quartet of players that are eligible to feature for the Spice Boys. However, Ollie Norburn, who qualifies for the nation through his grandfather, was taken off early due to injury.

Shaun Whalley was certainly the danger man for Town. The boyhood Liverpool fan latched onto Callum Lang’s pass, but he could only strike his attempt wide of the target.

Calamity struck for Shrewsbury just after the half-time interval. Donald Love tried to clear Nico Williams’ cross, but he inexplicably diverted the ball into his own goal.

Shrewsbury’s response was strong again. Josh Laurent, a reported target for a trio of Championship clubs, got his radar askew as Town cranked up the pressure.

Callum Lang, once of Liverpool, was determined to prove the Reds wrong for letting him go. The Wigan Athletic loanee forced Adrian into a reaction save.

Town were given the opportunity to half the deficit from the spot, albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Josh Laurent was fouled by Yasser Larouci, but the contact was outside the box and Town were lucky to be awarded a penalty. However, Jason Cummings made no mistake from 12 yards as he consummately beat Adrian.

Shrewsbury were forcing their illustrious opponents into mistakes and one such incident saw Town notch a stunning equaliser. Haphazard defending allowed Jason Cummings to pick up the baton, and the former Rangers striker’s low shot found the back of the net much to the delight of the home fans in attendance.

Liverpool were clearly not keen on a replay which would add to their bulging fixture list. Origi tried to prevent such a scenario but he could only find the side-netting.

Jurgen Klopp sent on the cavalry with Mo Salah and Robert Firmino taking to the pitch. Salah nodded wide as Klopp was becoming more and more restless on the side-line.

The German was becoming consigned to a replay, but Shrewsbury could have nicked it late on. Josh Laurent tried to catch out Adrian at his near post, but the Spaniard recovered to push to safety.

A wonderful achievement for Shrewsbury as their FA Cup story enters another chapter. They return to league matters on Wednesday when they visit Gillingham. Liverpool face West Ham in the Premier League.

Attendance: 9,510 (1,684 away fans)

Team Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn (26), 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley (85), 9. Lang (60)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards (26), 6. Beckles, 15. Walker, 23. Udoh (85), 35. Cummings (60), 42. Hart

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 6. Beckles, 15. Walker, 42. Hart

Liverpool: (4-3-3)

13. Adrian, 76. Williams, 32. Matip (79), 6. Lovren, 70. Larouci, 68. Chirivella, 3. Fabinho, 48. Jones, 67. Elliott (71), 18. Minamino (85), 27. Origi

Subs: 8. Keita, 9. Firmino (85), 11. Salah (79), 15. Chamberlain (71), 51. Hoever, 62. Kelleher, 66. Alexander-Arnold

Subs Not Used: 8. Keita, 51. Hoever, 62. Kelleher, 66. Alexander-Arnold

Other FA Cup Round 4 Results:

(at the time of writing)

Friday:

Northampton 0 – 0 Derby
QPR 1 – 2 Sheffield Wednesday

Saturday:

Brentford 0 – 1 Leicester
Burnley 1 – 2 Norwich
Coventry 0 – 0 Birmingham
Millwall 0 – 2 Sheffield United
Newcastle 0 – 0 Oxford
Portsmouth 4 – 2 Barnsley
Reading 1 – 1 Cardiff
Southampton 1 – 1 Tottenham
West Ham 0 – 1 West Brom
Hull 1 – 2 Chelsea

Sunday:

Manchester City 4 – 0 Fulham
Tranmere 0 – 6 Manchester United

