FA Cup Round 4 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Liverpool

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face six-time European Champions Liverpool in an eagerly anticipated cup tie.

Shrewsbury Town announced that the Montgomery Waters Meadow will be completely sold-out for the visit of Liverpool.

Supporters snapped up tickets in their droves, with CEO Brian Caldwell claiming the club could have sold three times the amount of tickets.

Shrewsbury enjoy an excellent record at home in the FA Cup, losing just one of their last 17 ties.

Liverpool are the latest Premier League side that Town have clashed with in recent times, with West Ham, Manchester United, and Wolves all drawing against them.

Sam Ricketts has a near full-squad to choose from with only absentee Romain Vincelot (hip) on the treatment table.

Max O’Leary is likely to resume cup duties – he was ineligible to feature against his parent club Bristol City in the last round.

Shrewsbury could hand a debut to former Liverpool youngster Sam Hart, whilst Josh Vela may be in a squad for the first time since his switch from Hibernian.

These sides have met just once in their history. Liverpool beat Town 4-0 at this stage in the cup 24 years ago.

The visitors are likely to revert to a similar side that beat rivals Everton in the 3rd round. That could mean the likes of Alisson, Virgil Van Dijk, Mo Salah, and Robert Firmino are rested.

Liverpool could welcome back midfielder Naby Keita who has been absent for the last three weeks with a groin injury.

Croatian international Dejan Lovren has returned to training after succumbing to a muscle injury during a Champions League fixture against Salzburg.

Former England international James Milner (muscle) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) are on the treatment table. Sadio Mane (hamstring) is a doubt.

Adam Lallana could return to the squad after missing the 2-1 win against Wolves on Thursday through illness. Nathanial Clyne is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

The Reds are currently on a year-long Premier League unbeaten run, and currently top the pile – 16 points ahead of second placed Manchester City.

The game kicks-off at 5pm on Sunday and is live on BBC 1.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 42. Hart, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang, 4. Edwards

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 6. Beckles, 22. Goss, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings, Vela

Liverpool: (4-3-3)

13. Adrian, 73. Williams, 47. Phillips, 12. Gomez, 70. Larouci, 20. Lallana, 68. Chirivella, 48. Jones, 67. Elliott, 18. Minamino, 27. Origi

Subs: 6. Lovren, 8. Keita, 10. Salah, 14. Henderson, 15. Chamberlain, 51. Hoever, 62. Kelleher

Other FA Cup Round 4 Fixtures

Saturday:

Brentford V Leicester
Burnley V Norwich
Coventry V Birmingham
Millwall V Sheffield United
Newcastle V Oxford
Portsmouth V Barnsley
Reading V Cardiff
Southampton V Tottenham
West Ham V West Brom

Sunday:

Manchester City V Fulham
Tranmere V Manchester United

Monday:

Bournemouth V Arsenal

