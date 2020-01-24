Players who have represented both Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated FA Cup 4th Round tie between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool we profile players who have represented both clubs.

Trevor Birch

The 1970’s was an illustrious time for Liverpool as they won the European Cup twice, four league titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup. The star-studded sides included the likes of Kevin Keegan, Phil Thompson, and John Toshack – whilst they were led by the legendary Bill Shankley. Birch joined the Reds as an apprentice aged 16 in 1974, and would spend four years at the club.

He was unable to muscle his way into the first team picture and eventually left for Shrewsbury in 1979. The former midfielder would spend just the one season at Town scoring four times in 25 appearances.

Birch is better known in football circles for his boardroom roles. He has been the Chief Executive of Chelsea, Leeds, Everton, Derby, and Sheffield United. The now 61-year-old is currently the Chairman of Championship outfit Swansea City.

Russell Crossley

The former goalkeeper was spotted by Liverpool whilst playing for the army and he signed a deal in 1950. The now 92-year-old has the unwanted record of having the worst average of conceding goals in the club’s history. During his 73 matches he conceded 138 goals – equating to 1.89 goals per game. He moved to Shrewsbury in 1954, and played 173 times. Crossley ended his career with Kettering.

Ian Dunbavin

Another former goalkeeper who has been on the books of both clubs. The 39-year-old was a regular in the youth team but was unable to break into the first-team squad. Dunbavin joined Shrewsbury in 2000 and made over 100 appearances for the club.

He left for Halifax in 2004 and would later spend an eight-year stint at Accrington. He returned to Liverpool as a goalkeeping Youth Coach on a part time basis in 2014 with the job turning full-time in 2016.

Sam Hart

The 23-year-old has just joined Shrewsbury on loan from Blackburn Rovers. He began his youth career at Manchester United and moved to Liverpool whilst at under-16 level.

His only senior appearance for the six-time European Champions, was a substitute in a pre-season fixture against German side Mainz. The former Port Vale loanee joined Blackburn in 2017, but has only managed seven appearances to date. Hart has also been loaned out to Rochdale and Southend.

Alan Irvine

The Scottish born striker began his career at Blackburn United but was also on the books at Hibernian. Irvine didn’t make an appearance for the Edinburgh based side and would later join Falkirk – where he featured 110 times in the league.

Joining Liverpool in 1986, the now 57-year-old was restricted to just four appearances. One of those arrived in the quarter-final of the Littlewoods Cup against rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Irvine signed for Shrewsbury in 1988 in stint that yielded six league goals in 37 matches. He had a spell in Japan and would end his career with East Fife in 1995.

John Jeffers

The left-winger turned professional under Kenny Dalglish in 1986, but was unable to force his way into a senior side which included John Barnes. He was loaned out to Port Vale in a deal that would eventually turn permanent.

Jeffers was part of two promotion winning squads at the Valiants and would go on to make over 200 appearances during a seven-year stay. In 1995, he spent a month at Shrewsbury under the tutelage of Fred Davies and scored once in five games.

Tony Kelly

Kelly was unable to make the grade at Liverpool but managed to carve out a decent playing career. He was part of the Wigan Athletic side that won the Football League Trophy in 1985, whilst he helped Bolton achieve promotion to the Second Division in 1993.

The now 55-year-old, who is the cousin of former Newcastle and Manchester City midfielder Joey Barton, joined Shrewsbury in 1989. He made 120 appearances for the club, scoring on 17 occasions.

Kelly also represented Millwall, Peterborough, and Port Vale during his playing career.

Callum Lang

The current Shrewsbury Town loanee progressed through Liverpool’s youth ranks before joining Wigan Athletic in 2013.

Lang has made just three senior appearances for Wigan to date. He scored 10 goals in 31 games during a loan period for Morecambe, and managed 16 in 50 for Oldham.

He has recently returned to the Shrewsbury squad following a three-month absence with a foot injury.

Joe Maloney

The Liverpudlian began his career with his hometown club – signing professional forms in 1951. Maloney made his debut as a substitute in a 0-0 home draw against Bolton in March 1953.

The centre-back made a total of 12 appearances for Liverpool, and was also part of the team that were relegated to the Second Division in 1954.

Maloney joined Shrewsbury following Liverpool’s relegation, and made almost 250 appearances during his six years at the club. He was part of the side that were promoted to the Third Division in 1959. He passed away aged 72 in October 2006.

Danny O’Donnell

The 33-year-old was scouted by Liverpool playing for his local team Rainford Rangers. He joined the Reds in 2002 and captained the under 18 side. He was also included in Liverpool’s squad for the 2005 World Club Cup Championships.

Unable to make the grade at Anfield, he was loaned to Crewe in 2007 – a deal which would subsequently be made permanent.

After a trial with Rochdale, O’Donnell joined Shrewsbury on a short-term deal in 2010 – but would only make five league appearances prior to his contract expiring.

Following a spell with Stockport and Barrow, he moved to Australia to represent Ballarat Red Devils. He ended his career with Warrington Town.

Steve Ogrizovic

The current goalkeeping coach of Coventry City, began his career at Chesterfield before moving to Liverpool in 1977.

His time at Anfield was largely frustrating as he was considered back-up to Ray Clemence. His Liverpool debut saw him concede four goals – and he only managed a handful of appearances after that.

The Mansfield born stopper, who once turned down an opportunity to represent the Yugoslavian national side, joined Shrewsbury in 1982 where he made 84 league appearances.

He spent sixteen years at Coventry, playing over 500 league games, where he was part of the Sky Blues outfit that won the FA Cup in 1987.

John Price

The Welshman had a short playing career – he made just a single league appearance for Liverpool, and played nine matches for Shrewsbury. The now 83-year-old also had spells at Aston Villa and Walsall.

Connor Randall

The 24-year-old spent 14 years at Liverpool. He received his first call-up to the first team for a Europa League clash against Bordeaux in 2015, whilst his debut arrived in a 1-0 League Cup victory against Bournemouth.

He also made his Premier League debut against the Cherries. Randall joined Town on loan in January 2015 – his only appearance arrived as a late substitute against AFC Wimbledon. The full-back who has been loaned out to Hearts and Rochdale, now plies his trade with Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali.

David Raven

The former England U20 international began his career at Tranmere before he was snapped up by Liverpool in 2004. Raven made his debut during a League Cup victory against Tottenham where he was named man of the match.

The 34-year-old who also captained the reserve side, went on to play against Burnley and Southampton. He left for Carlisle in 2006, and joined Shrewsbury in 2010.

Raven suffered a variety of injuries at Shrewsbury meaning he was unable to fulfil his full potential. He was eventually restricted to just 28 games.

He left Town in May 2011 and would re-join Tranmere. Raven went on to make 436 senior appearances which included a period with Inverness and Wrexham.

Syd Roberts

Roberts scored ten times in 58 league matches for Liverpool. He is believed to have represented Shrewsbury are some point in the 1930’s, whilst he is listed as featuring for Chester and Northfleet United.

Jimmy Ryan

The current Rochdale midfielder began his career at Liverpool, and was part of their FA Youth Cup winning sides in 2006 and 2007.

The 31-year-old joined Shrewsbury on loan in August 2007. He made his debut in a League Cup tie against Colchester and the deal was effectively made permanent in October. However, that rendered him unable to feature during that period, and Ryan never appeared to cement a first team place upon his return. He was released in April 2008 having played just seven games.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international was part of the Chesterfield side that reached League One in 2014. He has also turned out for Accrington, Scunthorpe, and Blackpool.

Peter Wall

Wall began his career at Town in 1963 featuring 18 times in the league before departing in 1965. The now 75-year-old joined Liverpool in 1967 and would go on to make 31 appearances before joining Crystal Palace.

The former Leyton Orient loanee played in America and would also go on to coach California Surf and LA Lazers.

Bob Wardle

The former shot-stopper moved from Bristol City to Shrewsbury Town in 1974 – where he would play on 131 occasions in the league during an eight-year stint.

He moved to Liverpool in 1982 but he never made a first team league appearance due to being an understudy to Bruce Grobbelaar. Wardle was loaned out to Tranmere and Wrexham, and was eventually forced to retire earlier than planned due to an eye injury.

Shrewsbury and Liverpool played out a testimonial in 1986 to honour the now 64-year-old Yorkshire born keeper.

Zak Whitbread

The American born defender joined Liverpool’s academy at the age of eight. His first team debut arrived in 2003 during an exhibition match against Thailand during a tour of the Far East.

Whitbread was a regular feature alongside club legend Sami Hyypia during qualification for the Champions League in 2004. He was unable to force his way into the first team picture and would join Millwall on loan before the deal was made permanent.

Following spells with Norwich, Leicester, and Derby, Whitbread joined Town on a short-term deal in January 2016. He made his debut during a 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe, and would leave at the end of the season having played 22 times.

Robert Williams

Not much is known of Robert Williams’ career apart from the fact that he was listed on Liverpool’s books between 1945-1951.

He is said to have made five appearances for Shrewsbury in 1951/52, whilst previously representing Wrexham.

