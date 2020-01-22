Shrewsbury teams crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions

Two Shrewsbury teams have been crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions.

The victorious Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club ladies team line up with the premier league shield, Emily Hay, Katy Thomson, captain Cheryl Evans, Samara Pateman and Kayleigh Hughes

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club were crowned ladies champions while The Shrewsbury Club secured the men’s title. The annual competition features men’s and ladies doubles matches played by the many Shropshire tennis clubs taking part.

A host of excellent tennis was played throughout the season, with The Shrewsbury Club eventually taking the men’s premier title, while Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club led the way by lifting the ladies premier shield.

Captained by Luke Henley, the victorious men’s team from The Shrewsbury Club featured Mohamed Morsi, Matt Jones, Jon Gidney, Tomas Cores Birch and Robin Bloomer.

Some of the members of The Shrewsbury Club’s winning men’s team, Matt Jones, captain Luke Henley, Mohamed Morsi and Jon Gidney

Luke said: “We were delighted to win the premier league. The standard of tennis was really high and our team played brilliantly across the summer, winning all our matches against some strong teams, including Shifnal Tennis Club.

“It’s been an excellent year for the club because we also managed to win the Autumn Mixed Doubles League and the Mackenzie Trophy.

“That’s the first time we’ve managed to do that and we look forward to competing again this season.”

Numerous men’s teams participated across the divisions, with the premier league sponsored for the first time by legal services company 2D Law.

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club’s ladies team were equally delighted to triumph in the ladies premier league – sponsored by Pure Collection – following the success of Oswestry Tennis Club’s first team in the opening year.

Captain Cheryl Evans was joined in the winning Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club team by Samara Pateman, Katy Thompson, Emily Hay and Kayleigh Hughes.

Cheryl said: “It was a strong competition as all teams were at their strongest – that meant it was open to any of the teams to win.

“We were successful in winning every match, with one match against The Shrewsbury Club ending in a winning draw.

“The Shrewsbury club were always right on our heels until our return match against them, which was a clear win and that helped us to clinch the title.

“We are looking forwards to trying to retain our title. We are welcoming a new member to the team and look forward to another challenging year.”

Simon Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, added: “The Shropshire Summer League is well represented by all clubs across the county and it allows players of all levels to play league matches against other clubs.

“To have local businesses come forward such as 2D Law and Pure Collection to sponsor both the ladies and men’s premier leagues is testament to the standard of tennis across the county. We are really grateful to both companies for their support.”

Diarmuid Flood, director of 2D Law, said he was pleased to be supporting such an impressive local competition.

He said: “We’ve been really impressed with the standard of tennis across Shropshire and, more importantly, how well the leagues are run by Tennis Shropshire, with so many local clubs and teams taking part and enjoying the matches.

“We are proud to have sponsored the men’s premier league and wish all the teams the best of luck in 2020.”

Lorraine Markley, the manager of Pure Collection’s Shrewsbury Boutique at High Street, added: “We are delighted to be associated with such an excellent competition. Congratulations to Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club’s ladies team for winning the Premier League shield that Pure Collection are proud to sponsor.”

