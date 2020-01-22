8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Home Sport

Shrewsbury teams crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions

By Shropshire Live

Two Shrewsbury teams have been crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions.

The victorious Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club ladies team line up with the premier league shield, Emily Hay, Katy Thomson, captain Cheryl Evans, Samara Pateman and Kayleigh Hughes
The victorious Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club ladies team line up with the premier league shield, Emily Hay, Katy Thomson, captain Cheryl Evans, Samara Pateman and Kayleigh Hughes

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club were crowned ladies champions while The Shrewsbury Club secured the men’s title. The annual competition features men’s and ladies doubles matches played by the many Shropshire tennis clubs taking part.

A host of excellent tennis was played throughout the season, with The Shrewsbury Club eventually taking the men’s premier title, while Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club led the way by lifting the ladies premier shield.

Captained by Luke Henley, the victorious men’s team from The Shrewsbury Club featured Mohamed Morsi, Matt Jones, Jon Gidney, Tomas Cores Birch and Robin Bloomer.

Some of the members of The Shrewsbury Club's winning men’s team, Matt Jones, captain Luke Henley, Mohamed Morsi and Jon Gidney
Some of the members of The Shrewsbury Club’s winning men’s team, Matt Jones, captain Luke Henley, Mohamed Morsi and Jon Gidney

Luke said: “We were delighted to win the premier league. The standard of tennis was really high and our team played brilliantly across the summer, winning all our matches against some strong teams, including Shifnal Tennis Club.

“It’s been an excellent year for the club because we also managed to win the Autumn Mixed Doubles League and the Mackenzie Trophy.

“That’s the first time we’ve managed to do that and we look forward to competing again this season.”

Numerous men’s teams participated across the divisions, with the premier league sponsored for the first time by legal services company 2D Law.

Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club’s ladies team were equally delighted to triumph in the ladies premier league – sponsored by Pure Collection – following the success of Oswestry Tennis Club’s first team in the opening year.

Captain Cheryl Evans was joined in the winning Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club team by Samara Pateman, Katy Thompson, Emily Hay and Kayleigh Hughes.

Cheryl said: “It was a strong competition as all teams were at their strongest – that meant it was open to any of the teams to win.

“We were successful in winning every match, with one match against The Shrewsbury Club ending in a winning draw.

“The Shrewsbury club were always right on our heels until our return match against them, which was a clear win and that helped us to clinch the title.

“We are looking forwards to trying to retain our title. We are welcoming a new member to the team and look forward to another challenging year.”

Simon Jones, the chair of Tennis Shropshire, added: “The Shropshire Summer League is well represented by all clubs across the county and it allows players of all levels to play league matches against other clubs.

“To have local businesses come forward such as 2D Law and Pure Collection to sponsor both the ladies and men’s premier leagues is testament to the standard of tennis across the county. We are really grateful to both companies for their support.”

Diarmuid Flood, director of 2D Law, said he was pleased to be supporting such an impressive local competition.

He said: “We’ve been really impressed with the standard of tennis across Shropshire and, more importantly, how well the leagues are run by Tennis Shropshire, with so many local clubs and teams taking part and enjoying the matches.

“We are proud to have sponsored the men’s premier league and wish all the teams the best of luck in 2020.”

Lorraine Markley, the manager of Pure Collection’s Shrewsbury Boutique at High Street, added: “We are delighted to be associated with such an excellent competition. Congratulations to Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club’s ladies team for winning the Premier League shield that Pure Collection are proud to sponsor.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Road maintenance worker suffers multiple injuries in collision on A458

A road maintenance worker has suffered multiple injuries following a collision on the A458 Much Wenlock to Bridgnorth road.
Read Article

Warning issued after laser shone at aircraft flying north west of Shawbury

Police have issued a warning after a laser was shone in the direction of a Boeing 737 as it flew ten miles to the north west of Shawbury.
Read Article

Police appeal for witnesses to assault in Southwater, Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of their investigation into an assault which took place in Telford last month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The victorious Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club ladies team line up with the premier league shield, Emily Hay, Katy Thomson, captain Cheryl Evans, Samara Pateman and Kayleigh Hughes

Shrewsbury teams crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions

Two Shrewsbury teams have been crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Leon Clarke continues to be linked with Shrewsbury Town

Veteran striker Leon Clarke continues to be linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town, with a loan deal the most likely option.
Read Article
Back from left Katie Rushton, Jenny Cotham, Rachel Fowler from Strategic Leisure, Hannah Young, umpire Lissa (COR) Davis (COR). Front, Rach Chesters, Louise Pugh

New Women and Girls cricket competition to be launched in Shropshire

A new prestigious cricket competition for Women and Girls is being launched in Shropshire for 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Base Directors Harry Reece and Carl Huntley examine plans for the firm's new Shrewsbury office

New year, new home for thriving architects’ practice﻿

A firm of Shropshire architects has underpinned its long-term strategy for growth with a move to accommodate its burgeoning team.
Read Article
Codebreak Digital Account Executive, Fergus McKeown and Co-founder, Joel Stone

Local marketing firm ‘kickstarts’ university funding

Shropshire marketing firm Codebreak has designed and built a free website for local charity, Caitlin’s Kickstart Award.
Read Article

Business networking group to hear about future plans of Shropshire charity

A business networking group will be hearing about future plans for a Shropshire charity when the new chief executive gives a presentation at a meeting this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to celebrate its tenth anniversary

Sunday 26 April will see Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s popular Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Read Article
Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
fog
8 ° C
8.9 °
6.7 °
100 %
1.5kmh
90 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP