Leon Clarke continues to be linked with Shrewsbury Town

Veteran striker Leon Clarke continues to be linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town, with a loan deal the most likely option.

Sources confirm that Shrewsbury Town has made contact with Sheffield United in the past regarding a deal for Leon Clarke.

The interest is believed to have been reignited, with Town searching for a striker with Fejiri Okenabirhie edging closer to the exit door.

Clarke who began his career at Wolves, has been something of a journeyman – representing 11 different clubs during his 17-year career.

He has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances for the Blades this season – who are defying expectations in 7th place.

Clarke has made over 500 career appearances, scoring 151 goals, for sides including Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Coventry City, and Wigan Athletic.

Shrewsbury are also reportedly keen on Huddersfield Town striker Rekeil Pyke. The 22-year-old Leeds born striker is known to Sam Ricketts, as he played 23 league games under him at Wrexham.

Town have already signed ex Liverpool youngster Sam Hart and former Bolton midfielder Josh Vela in this window.

They have been denied the opportunity to re-sign Greg Docherty, with the Rangers midfielder keen on a move to the Championship.

