Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town﻿

Sam Ricketts will be keen to ensure his players focus on league matters when they visit Joey Barton’s Fleetwood.
Shrewsbury’s thrilling FA Cup win against Bristol City has set up a mouth-watering clash with Liverpool.
But Shrewsbury have one league fixture to navigate, before they can think about the eagerly anticipated tie against the Reds.
Sam Ricketts has been dealt a blow as Wolves recall former AFC Telford loanee Ryan Giles. The 19-year-old has impressed during the 15 appearances he made for Town.
Wolves are in need of options on the left side of the park, Portuguese youngster Ruben Vinagre is struggling with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-0 loss against Manchester United.
Shrewsbury allowed striker Lenell John-Lewis to leave after the expiration of his contract. He is reportedly poised to join Scunthorpe United.
Max O’Leary can return to the fold after the Bristol City loanee was ineligible to play against his parent club. Ryan Sears will be looking for a recall. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains absent.
Toto Nsiala scored the game’s only goal the last time Town won at home against Fleetwood in October 2017. Shrewsbury have won just two of the 12 meetings between these sides.
The home side continue to be without midfielder Jordan Rossiter who is a long-term absentee. Otherwise, Joey Barton has the luxury of fully-fit squad.
Callum Connolly and Lewis Coyle are at risk of suspension, with one more yellow card earning them a one-game ban.
Fleetwood, who occupy 11th place in League One, lost 1-0 away to Burton Albion last time out.
Possible Line-Ups
Fleetwood Town: (4-3-3)
1. Cairns, 2. Coyle, 5. Eastham, 6. Souttar, 3. Andrew, 15. Coutts, 4. Connolly, 8. Dempsey, 11. Morris, 9. Evans, 7. Burns
Subs: 10. McAleny, 13. Gilks, 17. Madden, 27. Biggins, 28. Sowerby, 32. Saunders, 33. Hill
Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)
25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 12. Sears, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 28. Laurent,
Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 17. Love, 35. Cummings
Other League One Fixtures
Accrington V Southend
AFC Wimbledon V Peterborough
Bolton V Portsmouth
Doncaster V Coventry
Gillingham V Oxford
Lincoln V Blackpool
MK Dons V Sunderland
Rotherham V Bristol Rovers
Tranmere V Ipswich
Wycombe V Rochdale