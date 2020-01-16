Titans trio in Swim England squad

Ellesmere College swimmers feature strongly in the latest Swim England international squad for a prestigious competition in France viewed as a stepping stone to future stardom.

Three of the 20-swimmer squad places for the FFN Golden Tour are filled by Ellesmere College Titans – Adam Metcalf, who represented GB at the 2019 European Junior Championships, Pia Murray, who competed at the latest World Junior Championships, and Angharad Evans, who raced at the 2018 European Junior Championships.

The FFN (Fédération Française de Natation) Golden Tour takes place in Nice from February 7 to 9, sees a strong international field taking part and is an important step on the road to senior international competition.

The Titans are one of only three swimming clubs nationally to be providing three athletes for the competition – further enhancing its prowess as one of the leading clubs in the country in producing international talent.

Richard Blackshaw, Swim England National Talent Officer, said: “Being selected for the Swim England junior team to compete in Nice will provide the swimmers with valuable experience of competing abroad for their country.

“This will help them make a seamless transition from domestic competitions to the European Junior Championships.”

This selection sees Ellesmere College in Shropshire continue its unprecedented success in providing swimmers for the international arena, boasting a record unrivalled by any other programme nationally.

The Titans also recently celebrated the selection of Director of Swimming Alan Bircher as one of the coaches who will be heading out to the Tokyo Olympics with the GB team, which will include current European Champion Freya Anderson, of the Titans team.

Mr Bircher said: “We are delighted to have three representatives chosen for Nice – it’s a major competition and once again shows how Ellesmere College Titans are leading the way in producing and preparing future international swimming talent.

“Adam, Pia and Angharad have worked very hard and fully deserve this opportunity. It’s a major competition, and will be really tough but it is one which will stand them in good stead for the future.

“The Nice event is part of a swimmer’s progression to senior competition. It’s always an honour to be selected to represent your country and we are all looking forward to the championships in early February – the start of what promises to be another great year for Ellesmere College Titans.”

