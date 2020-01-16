7.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home Sport

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.

The 30-year-old has just fully recovered from an ACL injury that left him unable to feature for ten months.

He was handed a new six-month deal whilst undergoing his rehabilitation, but was widely expected to depart once it had run out.

John-Lewis spent over two and half years at Shrewsbury – scoring five times in 60 matches. He made an instant impact at Town, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 win against Northampton.

He began his career at Lincoln City and spent four years at the Imps, before being placed on the transfer list by then manager Chris Sutton.

The burly front man would go on to represent Bury, Grimsby, and Newport County – and has made 383 senior appearances to date.

He is being heavily linked with a move to Paul Hurst’s Scunthorpe United, where ex Town trio Alex Gilliead, Abo Eisa, and Junior Brown are on the books.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

News

News

Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is investigating around 900 cases.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shottaton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article

Arrests made following altercation in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested two men in Shrewsbury following an altercation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town secure a dream tie against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they dump Championship opposition out of the cup.
Read Article
Coaches and players line up at Shropshire's Emerging Player Programme at Shrewsbury School, back from left: Alexei Kervezee, Dave Nock, Josh Darley, Joe Smallman, Ben Lees, Niall McAdam, Gregor Beardsmore, Adithya Manigandan, Dominic Zaza, Ian Roe, Ed Ashlin; front: Will Stanford-Davis, Harry Darley, Luke Thornton, Thomas Dix, Tom Griffin, Vivian John

Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme is a hit with promising cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Emerging Player Programme has been hailed a great success after 14 promising players were invited to attend the close season coaching programme.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

Wellington networking event planned

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.
Read Article
Between them Pedro Lagos, Clara Lagos, Lucy Capener and David Shakespeare have provided 125 years’ service

Party planned for long-serving staff members at Shropshire hotel

A Shropshire hotel is planning a party in honour of four long serving members of staff who have provided 125 years of service between them.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
7.3 ° C
8.3 °
6.1 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP