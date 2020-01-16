Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.

The 30-year-old has just fully recovered from an ACL injury that left him unable to feature for ten months.

He was handed a new six-month deal whilst undergoing his rehabilitation, but was widely expected to depart once it had run out.

John-Lewis spent over two and half years at Shrewsbury – scoring five times in 60 matches. He made an instant impact at Town, scoring on his debut in a 1-0 win against Northampton.

He began his career at Lincoln City and spent four years at the Imps, before being placed on the transfer list by then manager Chris Sutton.

The burly front man would go on to represent Bury, Grimsby, and Newport County – and has made 383 senior appearances to date.

He is being heavily linked with a move to Paul Hurst’s Scunthorpe United, where ex Town trio Alex Gilliead, Abo Eisa, and Junior Brown are on the books.

