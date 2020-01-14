FA Cup Replay Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town secure a dream tie against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they dump Championship opposition out of the cup.

Aaron Pierre’s 89th minute rocket has ensured that Jurgen Klopp is bringing his star-studded side to the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The eyes of the nation will be on Shrewsbury Town as the BBC showcase the 4th round tie on Sunday, January 26th.

It will be just the second meeting between the sides – Liverpool beat Shrewsbury 4-0 in 1996 at the same stage of the competition.

Shrewsbury were much maligned for their poor performance during the 1-1 draw against Lincoln, but memories of the recent five game winless run are sure to be consigned to history.

Sam Ricketts named the same eleven that managed to earn a replay at Ashton Gate. Bristol City boss Lee Johnson was leaving nothing to chance as he named a strong Robins outfit.

The visitors stamped their authority early on. Niclas Eliasson crossed for Famara Diedhiou but the Senegalese forward was unable to connect.

Then, neat interchange play between Tommy Rowe and Jamie Paterson, allowed Ashley Williams to set up Josh Brownhill. The former Preston midfielder was denied by an acrobatic save from stand-in keeper Joe Murphy.

At the other end, Shrewsbury were enjoying a decent spell on the break. Rowe had to be alert to cut out a dangerous Ryan Giles delivery.

The home side’s best opportunity of the opening 20 minutes fell to Aaron Pierre. The Grenada international powered forward unchallenged and managed to fire an effort agonisingly wide of the target.

The pendulum soon swung in Bristol City’s favour once more. Former Aston Villa defender Nathan Baker struck the post from a corner.

A card apiece threatened to stunt the progress of an otherwise intriguing encounter. But when the referee had finished dealing out the punishments, Shrewsbury moved it up a gear. The ball bounced invitingly for Dan Udoh, and the Nigerian’s fierce attempt was clawed to safety by Daniel Bentley.

An even first half ended with both teams pushing to break the deadlock. Andi Weimann threaded a pass through to Famara Diedhiou, but the former Angers striker ballooned his shot over the crossbar. Ryan Giles showed electric pace to leave Ashley Williams trailing in his wake, but the Wolves loanee was also unable to keep his effort from rising.

Lee Johnson’s side enjoyed a decent spell at the beginning of the second half. Diedhiou clearly left his shooting boots at home, as he sliced an effort harmlessly wide following Jamie Paterson’s cut-back. Adam Nagy was also unable to hit the target as his ambitious long-range strike didn’t trouble Joe Murphy.

Shrewsbury were content with soaking up the pressure and didn’t have another clear goalscoring chance until the 70th minute. Substitute Callum Lang met Shaun Whalley’s cross and Daniel Bentley was forced into a superb stop.

Bristol City’s attacking threat was beginning to wane, as Town searched for the killer blow. Lang was once again in the thick of the action, as the Wigan loanee engineered himself some room but his low shot was comfortably gathered.

With one minute of normal time remaining, a golden moment in Shrewsbury’s history occurred. When Aaron Pierre played a through ball to Jason Cummings, a Shrewsbury fan shouted, “come on Jason lad”, presumably thinking the former Rangers man was better placed to seal a dramatic victory. However, the fervent fan may have not accounted for Cummings to lay the ball back to Pierre 30-yards from goal. And the supporter will have more than likely not considered the ex Northampton man firing a long-distance strike beyond the reaches of Daniel Bentley. But Pierre did just that.

And just after Eliasson’s effort drifted wide, swathes of Town fans stormed the pitch as the referee’s whistle confirmed Town’s place in the 4th Round of the FA Cup.

Whilst, supporters will undoubtedly be salivating at Liverpool’s impending visit, Sam Ricketts will be keen to focus on league matters until Super Sunday. Shrewsbury are away to Fleetwood on Saturday, whilst Bristol City welcome Barnsley.

Attendance: 7,194 (1,323 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss (88), 8. Norburn, 3. Golbourne, 11. Giles (69), 23. Udoh (69), 28. Laurent

Subs: 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley (69), 9. Lang (69), 15. Walker, 30. Gregory, 35. Cummings (88)

Subs Not Used: 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 15. Walker, 30. Gregory

Bristol City: (4-4-2)

1. Bentley, 25. Rowe, 6. Baker (39), 29. Williams, 2. Hunt (90) 20. Paterson (66), 4. Nagy, 8. Brownhill, 19. Eliasson, 14. Weimann, 9. Diedhiou

Subs: 3. Dasilva, 11. O’Dowda, 18. Semenyo (90), 23. Moore (39), 32. Pereira, 33. Maenpaa, 45. Palmer (66)

Subs Not Used: 3. Dasliva, 11. O’Dowda, 32. Pereira, 33. Maenpaa

Other FA Cup Replay Results

(at the time of writing)

Blackpool 0 – 2 Reading

Coventry 3 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Newcastle 4 – 1 Rochdale

Tottenham 2 – 1 Middlesbrough

Supporting Shropshire Live...