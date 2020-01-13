FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City meet again on Tuesday evening to contest a replay and fight for the chance to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Shrewsbury earned a credible draw at Ashton Gate thanks to Sean Goss’ second half equaliser.

Sam Ricketts’ side could face the mouth-watering prospect of facing six-time European Cup Champions Liverpool, if they are able to navigate beyond the Robins.

Town met Liverpool at the 4th round stage in 1996 – their one and only meeting. Stan Collymore, Robbie Fowler, and Jason McAteer were on target in a 4-0 win.

However, talk of a second meeting between the Reds and Town must be put on the back burner.

Sam Ricketts should have Aaron Pierre at his disposal. The Grenada international was subbed in the 20th minute against Lincoln due to illness.

Sean Goss was not included in the squad for the 1-1 draw, but he may return to the starting line-up.

Talented full-back Ryan Sears started a game for the first time since April following an ACL injury. However, Ricketts could opt to reinstate Donald Love.

Fejiri Okenabirhie is expected to depart the club after not being selected in the last three squads. Doncaster Rovers are believed to be keen on the former Dagenham man. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out, whilst Max O’Leary will once again be ineligible to face his parent club.

Shrewsbury’s last home win against the Robins was a narrow 1-0 victory in September 1996.

Robins boss Lee Johnson was forced into a triple substitution during his side’s 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic. Han-Noah Massengo (ankle), Korey Smith (dead leg), and Marley Watkins (calf) were all forced off. However, it is expected the trio should be fit enough on Tuesday evening.

Former Chelsea defender Thomas Kalas is expected to be out for a fortnight, whilst Antoine Semenyo is a doubt through illness. Sammie Szmodics (knee) will be absent.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Subs: 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang, 12. Sears, 30. Gregory, 35. Cummings

Bristol City: (4-4-2)

33. Maenpaa, 32. Pereira, 29. Williams, 6. Baker, 3. Dasilva, 20. Paterson, 4. Nagy, 25. Rowe, 19. Eliasson, 14. Weimann, 9. Diedhiou

Subs: 7. Smith, 11. O’Dowda, 15. Watkins, 23. Moore, 38. Wollacott, 42. Massengo, 45. Palmer

Other FA Cup Round Three Replays

Tuesday:

Blackpool V Reading

Coventry V Bristol Rovers

Newcastle V Rochdale

Tranmere V Watford

Tottenham V Middlesbrough

Wednesday:

Carlisle V Cardiff

Manchester United V Wolves

