5.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 13, 2020
Home Sport

McKenzie at the Double in Tigers win

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Solihull on Saturday to take on bottom of the table Leeds Chiefs.

The game was being played at the Hobbs Moat Ice Rink in Solihull as Leeds newly built arena is still not ready for ice hockey games, meaning the Yorkshire team have to play their “home” games away from Leeds.

Tigers came into the game in a fantastic position, top of the league by seven points and with a game in hand over closest rivals Swindon Wildcats. The team were on a terrific run of form, with only one defeat in the last nine games.

Tigers were still without Jonathan Weaver, Dan Mitchell and Ollie Lord.

Telford started with Brad Day in goal, Leeds started with Sam Gospel.

Tigers made a bright start to the game and were threatening the Leeds goal at every opportunity. The early pressure paid off when Brandon Whistle held the puck patiently in the Leeds defensive zone and waited for Scott McKenzie to skate into position. McKenzie showed all his experience to place a perfect wrist shot low past Gospel to open the scoring. However, Tigers power play was struggling as an opportunity passed them by when Luke Boothroyd was called for hooking. Tigers could not get set and spent most of the time in the neutral zone, with Leeds going close with a short handed chance.

Tigers extended their lead in the twelfth minute, with a second goal. Andy McKinney forced a good save from Gospel but Ross Kennedy was first to the rebound and hammered home a shot from point blank range.

Leeds pulled a goal back late in the period when on the power play, after Ricky Plant had been called for tripping. Sam Zajac’s harmless shot was deflected past Day in the Tigers’ goal by a defender’s skate, which totally wrong footed Day, giving him no chance to make the save.

Florian forced a terrific glove save from Gospel as the period ended with Tigers heading to the break with a narrow lead.

Tigers opened the second period in sluggish fashion and took a number of penalties that disrupted the flow of their game. Joe Aston was called for roughing, followed by Corey Goodison for holding, Leeds scored the equaliser as the second penalty expired, but before Tigers could get back to full strength. Lewis Baldwin shooting over the glove of Day to draw the sides level.

Conceding the goal seemed to spring Tigers into life as they piled the pressure on Gospel, Jason Silverthorn set up Dominik Florian but Gospel made a terrific save. Tigers regained the lead late in the period. Goodison hammered a slap shot in on goal and McKenzie, who was stood in front of Gospel, got the faintest of touches to the puck to divert it into the net, putting Telford 3-2 ahead.

In the third period Tigers again started sluggishly but gradually found their feet and added a fourth goal in the 47th minute, with a carbon copy of the first goal. Whistle waiting to pass and picking out the onrushing McKinney, who controlled the puck and beat Gospel at his near post.

Tigers saw out the rest of the game and secured the two points to maintain top spot in the league.
Final Score: Leeds Chiefs 2 Hexagon Telford Tigers 4.

Scorers: Scott McKenzie (2), Ross Kennedy and Andy McKinney.

Man of the match: Brad Day.

After the game Head Coach, Tom Watkins commented, “Tonight’s game was a hard test, we were up against a hard working team, who despite their lack of numbers, worked tirelessly. It’s a good two points on the road tonight for us. There was nothing flash about our performance, we just got the job done, which is what matters. We had great support from the Tigers’ fans this evening, which is always appreciated.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

News

News

Attempted robbery in Shrewsbury Street

Police are seeking witnesses after a man attempted to rob a woman who was walking in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury last week.
Read Article
Victoria Sudgen (Charity director), Anna Unsworth (Community Fundraising Officer), Tony Roberts & Tracy Roberts (Shropshire Pools & Spas Owner) & Heather Thomas-Bache (Office Manager)

RJAH friends kick off the new year with fresh new look

The League of Friends to the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) have kicked off the new year with a fresh new look.
Read Article
Admaston House Community Centre

Refurbishment of Admaston House Community Centre begins

Work has started to renovate and enhance the facilities provided at Admaston House Community Centre.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City meet again on Tuesday evening to contest a replay and fight for the chance to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Read Article
Players celebrate with Brandon Whistle. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers whistle up shoot out win

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article

McKenzie at the Double in Tigers win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Solihull on Saturday to take on bottom of the table Leeds Chiefs.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Part of the new bulk filling line installed by Morris Lubricants

Morris Lubricants speeds up bulk filling line with £200,000 investment

Investment totalling £200,000 has increased the flexibility, control and speed of a bulk filling line at one of the UK’s leading independent lubricants company.
Read Article
Ian Hodgkiss, Director at Nexus Electrics with Head of Centre Nick Popyk and young players

Nexus Electrics signs up to add a spark to DragonADC

Nexus Electrics a local, family run electrical contractor based in Oswestry have signed up to support local Football Academy & Development Centre, DragonADC.
Read Article
Sam Millward from ChadStone, Kelvin Kang from Land Registry, Charlotte Jordan from Creations by Charlotte, Joe Hedges from ChadStone, Matt Hill from Smith Cooper, Alex Whitby from ChadStone, Owen Hamblett from ChadStone, Nicole Brown from WMB Law Ltd, Ruby Nickless from WMB Law Ltd, Molly Dix from ChadStone and Tia Evans from WMB Law Ltd

Shropshire accountants give a business twist to 18-30’s meet ups

A Shropshire accountancy firm is encouraging those aged 18-30 to get together, but this time it’s for business networking rather than fun in the sun!
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.8 ° C
7.2 °
5 °
81 %
7.2kmh
100 %
Tue
12 °
Wed
6 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
2 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP