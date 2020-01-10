Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Sam Ricketts will be demanding a positive response from mid-week’s poor showing when Shrewsbury Town welcome Lincoln City.

Shrewsbury Town were played off the park against Doncaster in mid-week, as the hosts sealed a comfortable 2-0 win.

Perhaps equally as concerning was the lack of attacking threat – Town have scored just 21 league goals this season, and only basement side Bolton has netted less.

It is thought that Shrewsbury will prioritise signing a striker this month. Jason Cummings has struggled for fitness, whilst Callum Lang has only just returned from a foot injury.

Fejiri Okenabirhie is out of favour, whilst Dan Udoh has netted just two league goals – although he has often been used from the bench.

Sam Ricketts has no new injury concerns. Ryan Sears (ACL) and Romain Vincelot (hip) continue their recovery from respective injuries. Shaun Whalley and Dave Edwards are pushing for starts.

Town beat Lincoln the last time these sides met in this corresponding fixture. Mark Wright and Jake Robinson netted during a 2-0 victory in October 2010.

The visitors will be without central defender Michael Bostwick, who has been ruled out for two months with a calf problem.

Midfielder Lee Frecklington remains unavailable and there is no timeline on his return to fitness, whilst Bruno Andrade remains a doubt.

Michael Appleton is expected to complete several signings before tomorrow’s game. At the time of writing, West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry looks set to join on loan.

Lincoln who lost 3-1 against Sunderland last time out, occupy 16th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 7. Whalley, 8. Norburn, 4. Edwards, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh, 11. Giles

Subs: 1. Murphy, 3. Golbourne, 6. Beckles, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 35. Cummings

Lincoln City: (4-4-1-1)

1.Vickers, 23. Eardley, 6. Bolger, 5. Shackell, 3. Toffolo, 26. Anderson, 19. Morrell, 18. Grant, 10. Payne, 28. Hesketh, 17. Walker

Subs: 4. O’Connor, 12. Chapman, 21. Smith, 24. Melbourne, 22. Lewis, 25. Elbouzedi, 29. Akinde

Other League One Fixtures

Bristol Rovers V Doncaster

Burton V Fleetwood

Coventry V MK Dons

Ipswich V Accrington

Oxford V Rotherham

Peterborough V Gillingham

Portsmouth V AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale V Bolton

Southend V Tranmere

Wycombe V Sunderland

