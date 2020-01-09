Shrewsbury Town midfielder monitored by Championship Reading

Reports in Berkshire suggest that Championship outfit Reading are interested in signing Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent.

The 24-year-old Leytonstone born midfielder is also being linked with ex-Premier League outfits Cardiff City and Stoke City.

Laurent has been an influential member of Town’s squad since joining in July 2018. He has scored seven times in 70 appearances to date.

The former Wigan Athletic midfielder spent his youth career with Wycombe and QPR. He has played league football with Hartlepool and Newport, whilst he had a 22-game spell at Bury.

Reading boss Mark Bowen was asked to comment by Berkshire Live about the rumours linking his side with Laurent.

He said: “I know about the boy and I know he is a talented young player. He’s one a number of clubs could be interested in and he is on our radar.

“But no more than that, he is one of a number of players we look at, so he is a possibility for us, and we’ll keep an eye on that situation.”

Meanwhile, striker Lenell John-Lewis looks set to depart the Montgomery Waters Meadow this month.

Paul Hurst is believed to be keen on a reunion with the man affectionately known as ‘the shop.’

Should John-Lewis join Scunthorpe United, he will see familiar faces in the shape of Junior Brown, Alex Gilliead, and Abo Eisa.

