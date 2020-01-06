8.4 C
Tigers win despite late Phantoms’ fightback

By Shropshire Live

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Peterborough Arena on Sunday to take on the Peterborough Phantoms. Tigers had beaten Sheffield Steeldogs the previous evening and held a five point lead at the top of the table.

Tigers remained without the services of Jonathan Weaver, Dan Mitchell and Ollie Lord.

In goal for Tigers was Brad Day with Jordan Marr in goal for Peterborough.

Tigers almost made a disastrous start to the game when Peterborough’s Cory McEwan shot wide of an open goal in the first minute. Telford opened the scoring in the third minute, Nick Oliver’s shot from the blue line was deflected past Marr to put Tigers in front. Tigers went close shortly after when Andy McKinney had a shot from the right of the goal but Marr was equal to it.

Phantoms’ Petr Stepanek was sent clear on goal but failed to get a shot away, the Peterborough forward was so aggrieved that he had been pulled back, he remonstrated with referee Cuglietta and was given a two minute unsporting conduct penalty and a ten minute misconduct. Tigers took full advantage of the extra man on the power play, Fin Howells tapping in after good work from Corey Goodison and Brandon Whistle to set him up. Tigers followed this up with a third goal, Czech Republic import forward Dominik Florian firing home after being set up by Silverthorn. Tigers ended a dominant period ahead by three goals.

The second period opened in perfect fashion for Telford with a goal after just twelve seconds. Danny Rose and James Smith combining to set up Scott McKenzie who finished with a wrist shot past Marr to put Tigers four goals clear. Shortly after, Tigers hit a fifth goal. Adam Taylor finding the unmarked Florian who skated in on goal and buried a shot past Marr to give the team a huge advantage just three minutes into the period. Tigers added a sixth goal in the twenty eighth minute, Silverthorn scoring his second of the night with a wrist shot from McKinney’s set up pass.Tigers finished the period ahead by six goals and firmly in charge of the game.

The third period started with a penalty for Tigers, with Ricky Plant assessed a high sticking penalty as the buzzer sounded to end the second period. Tigers killed off the penalty but conceded a goal shortly after, Jarvis Hunt scoring for the Phantoms to cut the Tigers’ lead.

Tigers then conceded two needless penalties with Florian heading to the box for tripping, closely followed by Thomas McKinnon for kneeing, giving Peterborough a 5-on-3 power play. Just as Tigers killed off the first penalty, Oliver was called for abuse of official, putting Peterborough back on a 5-on-3 power play. Tigers again killed off the first penalty and managed to score whilst short handed, Florian completing his hat trick. Peterborough hit back immediately with a goal from Will Weldon to make it 7-2.

As the game entered the final five minutes, Peterborough scored a third goal through Ales Padelek and was closely followed by a fourth goal from Glen Billing to put Tigers’ nerves firmly on edge as the defense looked tired and the team’s play was sloppy. McKinnon then took an ill advised penalty for a late hit which saw Peterborough pull Marr from the net to add an extra attacker. The Phantoms scored through Padelek, to narrow the lead further and bring them within two goals of the Tigers’ lead. But, Peterborough’s Martins Susters took a cross checking penalty to relieve the pressure on the Tigers’ defense. Marr remained out of the net, giving Tigers an empty goal to shoot at which Brandon Whistle took full advantage of, scoring as the clock ticked to the final minute of the game to restore Tigers’ three goal lead. Despite the goal Peterborough were not finished, scoring with forty seconds left, James Ferrara tapping in to have the final say on the score sheet. Tigers held on to win the game and, with Swindon losing in Hull to the Pirates, the win takes Tigers seven points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Final Score: Peterborough Phantoms 6 Telford Tigers 8.

Scorers: Jason Silverthorn (2), Fin Howells, Dominik Florian (3) , Scott McKenzie and Brandon Whistle.

Man of the match: Dominik Florian.

After the game Head Coach, Tom Watkins commented, “Despite the win tonight in a tough barn, we leave the rink feeling very negative at our performance in the third period. It was another game where we haven’t closed the game out the right way. What’s more annoying is that we played excellent hockey for 40 minutes and then collectively switched off in the third period. I gave them the warning at the end of the second period the game wasn’t over. I’ve seen it countless times over the years, the game is never over, they never quit. We need to smarten up in future.”

