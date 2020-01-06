Shrewsbury Town allow midfielder to join Swindon on permanent deal

Anthony Grant has joined League Two outfit Swindon on a permanent deal following a loan spell at the County Ground.

The 32-year-old has joined the Robins on an undisclosed fee, and has signed a contract until the end of the campaign.

Grant who began his career at Chelsea, made 42 appearances for Shrewsbury during his 18-month spell at the club.

He was forced to train with the youth team in July 2019, for reasons that Sam Ricketts stated, “will remain in house.”

The former Port Vale and Peterborough midfielder, initially joined Swindon on loan at the beginning of September.

He has made 543 career appearances to date, scoring on 18 occasions.

Supporting Shropshire Live...