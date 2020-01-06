Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they make the visit to Doncaster on Tuesday evening.

Shrewsbury Town fans will be relieved to hear that goalkeeper Max O’Leary is likely to stay for the rest of the season.

Bristol Live reported that Robins boss Lee Johnson was set to recall the 23-year-old this month. However, Johnson has stated that the keeper is better placed at Shrewsbury to continue his development.

He was ineligible to feature in the 1-1 draw against his parent club on Saturday, but should return tomorrow evening.

Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang (foot) featured for the first time in over three months, and is set to make the bench once more.

Ryan Sears (ACL) travelled with the squad at the weekend, and took part in pre-match training as he steps up his recovery. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out.

Sam Ricketts has confirmed that former Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings remains at least a fortnight away from full fitness. The Scot has not started a league match since the 4-3 defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Speculation is surrounding the future of Fejiri Okenabirhie. The former Dagenham man was left out of the squad at the weekend, and is believed to be out-of-favour.

Town’s last victory at the Keepmoat arrived in September 2017. Joe Riley and Arthur Gnahoua were on target in a 2-1 win. Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three visits to Doncaster.

The home side have sent winger Kazaiah Sterling back to Tottenham Hotspur. The former Sunderland loanee has been blighted with injuries in recent times.

Wolves loanee Cameron John (hamstring) is a doubt. Alex Baptiste has an Achilles problem, and in a further defensive blow for Darron Moore, Luton Town have recalled Donervon Daniels. Matty Blair (groin) is also likely to miss out.

Doncaster who beat Oxford United 1-0 last time out, occupy 15th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers: (4-2-3-1)

24. Dieng, 2. Halliday, 5. Wright, 4. Anderson, 3. James, 8. Whiteman, 6. Sheaf, 10. Taylor, 26. Coppinger, 7. Sadlier, 31. Ennis

Subs: 1. Lawlor, 12. Gomes, 16. Amos, 22. Watters, 27. Greaves, 30. Gibbons 39. Thomas,

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 35. Cummings

