8.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 6, 2020
Home Sport

Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

By Ryan Hillback

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they make the visit to Doncaster on Tuesday evening.

Shrewsbury Town fans will be relieved to hear that goalkeeper Max O’Leary is likely to stay for the rest of the season.

Bristol Live reported that Robins boss Lee Johnson was set to recall the 23-year-old this month. However, Johnson has stated that the keeper is better placed at Shrewsbury to continue his development.

He was ineligible to feature in the 1-1 draw against his parent club on Saturday, but should return tomorrow evening.

Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang (foot) featured for the first time in over three months, and is set to make the bench once more.

Ryan Sears (ACL) travelled with the squad at the weekend, and took part in pre-match training as he steps up his recovery. Romain Vincelot (hip) remains out.

Sam Ricketts has confirmed that former Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings remains at least a fortnight away from full fitness. The Scot has not started a league match since the 4-3 defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Speculation is surrounding the future of Fejiri Okenabirhie. The former Dagenham man was left out of the squad at the weekend, and is believed to be out-of-favour.

Town’s last victory at the Keepmoat arrived in September 2017. Joe Riley and Arthur Gnahoua were on target in a 2-1 win. Shrewsbury are unbeaten in their last three visits to Doncaster.

The home side have sent winger Kazaiah Sterling back to Tottenham Hotspur. The former Sunderland loanee has been blighted with injuries in recent times.

Wolves loanee Cameron John (hamstring) is a doubt. Alex Baptiste has an Achilles problem, and in a further defensive blow for Darron Moore, Luton Town have recalled Donervon Daniels. Matty Blair (groin) is also likely to miss out.

Doncaster who beat Oxford United 1-0 last time out, occupy 15th place in League One.

Possible Line Ups

Doncaster Rovers: (4-2-3-1)

24. Dieng, 2. Halliday, 5. Wright, 4. Anderson, 3. James, 8. Whiteman, 6. Sheaf, 10. Taylor, 26. Coppinger, 7. Sadlier, 31. Ennis

Subs: 1. Lawlor, 12. Gomes, 16. Amos, 22. Watters, 27. Greaves, 30. Gibbons  39. Thomas,

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 22. Goss, 8. Norburn, 11. Giles, 3. Golbourne, 28. Laurent, 23. Udoh

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 7. Whalley, 9. Lang, 15. Walker, 35. Cummings

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

News

News

Warning issued as telephone scammers target elderly in Shrewsbury

Police have issued a warning following an increase in scam telephone calls targeting elderly and vulnerable residents in and around Shrewsbury.
Read Article

One treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

One person suffered the effects of smoke inhalation following a kitchen fire in Shrewsbury last night.
Read Article

Police charge second man with attempted murder following stabbing in Wellington

A second man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Wellington during the early hours of Friday 27 December.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Doncaster Rovers V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town return to league action when they make the visit to Doncaster on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Tigers win despite late Phantoms’ fightback

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Peterborough Arena on Sunday to take on the Peterborough Phantoms.
Read Article

McKinney hat-trick leads Tigers to victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers were looking to put behind them a disappointing defeat to Milton Keynes in their final game of 2019, with a victory at home against Sheffield Steeldogs in their first game of 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andy Lawrence, of Hometyre, with Adam Siviter, of Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust

Hometyre sign up to Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 1,000 Builders campaign

Hometyre, which was founded in Shropshire almost 20 years ago, is the latest firm to get behind a £1m fundraising campaign in the county.
Read Article
Juliet and family

Shrewsbury nursery set to undergo transformation in 2020

A Shrewsbury nursery has revealed plans to transform its site and welcome a new face to overhaul its offerings in 2020.
Read Article
The Peakes Travel Elite team in their shop

Peakes Travel Elite celebrates successful year

Peakes Travel Elite has enjoyed another successful year in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Goldstone Hall Gardens and Hotel

Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel and Garden chosen as partner garden by the Royal Horticultural Society

Goldstone Country House Hotel, near Market Drayton, has been selected by the Royal Horticultural Society as a Partner Garden for 2020.
Read Article
Eccleshall Juniors kit at Archers Post in Northern Kenya

Shropshire based charitable appeal completes successful year

A Shropshire based charitable appeal that delivers ‘Aid through Football’ has completed another successful year.
Read Article
Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
8.4 ° C
10 °
6.7 °
93 %
7.7kmh
75 %
Mon
6 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP