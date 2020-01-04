FA Cup Round Three Match Preview: Bristol City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s prize for reaching the coveted third round of the FA Cup is a trip to Championship outfit Bristol City.
Town fans may have been dreaming of a visit to Old Trafford, Anfield, or the Emirates Stadium, but they will have to settle for a trip to Ashton Gate.
However, its not anything to be scoffed at, as Shrewsbury’s last rendezvous ended in a 1-1 draw six years ago.
Robins are a mainstay feature on Christmas cards, but Town fans may be unlikely to send 2020 greetings to their counter parts.
Goalkeeper Max O’Leary is ineligible to feature against his parent club, and Bristol Live are reporting that Lee Johnson could recall his stopper this month.
O’Leary’s absence means that Joe Murphy will play just his 4th FA Cup game in the last six seasons. Cameron Gregory is likely to be promoted to the bench.
Callum Lang (foot) has returned to training. The Wigan Athletic loanee could be in line for a recall against Doncaster on Tuesday night.
Ryan Sears (ACL) is continuing his recovery alongside Romain Vincelot (hip).
Shrewsbury have announced the departure of Frenchman Ousmane Fane, who has returned to his homeland due to personal reasons.
Luke McCormick and Louis Thompson have returned to Chelsea and Norwich City respectively. Sam Ricketts stated the latter is set for a loan move to a League One rival.
These sides have only met three times in the past 22 years. Town are looking for their first away win against Bristol City since 1961.
The home side could be without defender Nathan Baker who has missed the last three matches with an unspecified knock. Ashley Williams will begin a three-game ban.
Summer signing Sammie Szmodics is a doubt with a knee problem. Striker Marley Watkins (ankle) is back to full fitness after featuring in the 4-0 home loss against Brentford.
Former Walsall winger Jamie Paterson has returned from his loan spell at Derby County and may start.
Bristol City occupy 11th place in the Championship. The game kicks-off at 12:31pm. All FA Cup ties are beginning a minute later than scheduled as supporters are invited to reflect on mental health issues, in a Heads-Up campaign.
Possible Line Ups
Bristol City: (4-4-2)
1. Bentley, 2. Hunt, 22. Kalas, 23. Moore, 3. Dasilva, 20. Paterson, 8. Brownhill, 7. Smith, 19. Eliasson, 14. Weimann, 9. Diedhiou
Subs: 1. Nagy, 15. Watkins, 18. Semenyo, 31. Rodri, 32. Pereira, 33. Maenpaa, 42. Massengo
Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)
1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 11. Giles
Subs: 1. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 30. Gregory, 35. Cummings
Other FA Cup Round Three Fixtures:
Saturday:
Millwall V Newport
Rochdale V Newcastle
Rotherham V Hull
Birmingham V Blackburn
Burnley V Peterborough
Brighton V Sheffield Wednesday
Cardiff V Carlisle
Fulham V Aston Villa
Oxford V Hartlepool
Southampton V Huddersfield
Brentford V Stoke
Preston V Norwich
Reading V Blackpool
Watford V Tranmere
AFC Wimbledon V Luton
Leicester V Wigan
Wolves V Manchester United
Fleetwood V Portsmouth
Manchester City V Port Vale
Sunday:
Charlton V West Brom
Chelsea V Nottingham Forest
Crewe V Barnsley
Middlesbrough V Tottenham
QPR V Swansea
Sheffield United V AFC Fylde
Bristol Rovers V Coventry
Burton V Northampton
Crystal Palace V Derby
Liverpool V Everton
Gillingham V West Ham
Monday:
Arsenal V Leeds