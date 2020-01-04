FA Cup Round Three Match Preview: Bristol City V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s prize for reaching the coveted third round of the FA Cup is a trip to Championship outfit Bristol City.

Town fans may have been dreaming of a visit to Old Trafford, Anfield, or the Emirates Stadium, but they will have to settle for a trip to Ashton Gate.

However, its not anything to be scoffed at, as Shrewsbury’s last rendezvous ended in a 1-1 draw six years ago.

Robins are a mainstay feature on Christmas cards, but Town fans may be unlikely to send 2020 greetings to their counter parts.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary is ineligible to feature against his parent club, and Bristol Live are reporting that Lee Johnson could recall his stopper this month.

O’Leary’s absence means that Joe Murphy will play just his 4th FA Cup game in the last six seasons. Cameron Gregory is likely to be promoted to the bench.

Callum Lang (foot) has returned to training. The Wigan Athletic loanee could be in line for a recall against Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Ryan Sears (ACL) is continuing his recovery alongside Romain Vincelot (hip).

Shrewsbury have announced the departure of Frenchman Ousmane Fane, who has returned to his homeland due to personal reasons.

Luke McCormick and Louis Thompson have returned to Chelsea and Norwich City respectively. Sam Ricketts stated the latter is set for a loan move to a League One rival.

These sides have only met three times in the past 22 years. Town are looking for their first away win against Bristol City since 1961.



The home side could be without defender Nathan Baker who has missed the last three matches with an unspecified knock. Ashley Williams will begin a three-game ban.



Summer signing Sammie Szmodics is a doubt with a knee problem. Striker Marley Watkins (ankle) is back to full fitness after featuring in the 4-0 home loss against Brentford.



Former Walsall winger Jamie Paterson has returned from his loan spell at Derby County and may start.

Bristol City occupy 11th place in the Championship. The game kicks-off at 12:31pm. All FA Cup ties are beginning a minute later than scheduled as supporters are invited to reflect on mental health issues, in a Heads-Up campaign.

Possible Line Ups

Bristol City: (4-4-2)

1. Bentley, 2. Hunt, 22. Kalas, 23. Moore, 3. Dasilva, 20. Paterson, 8. Brownhill, 7. Smith, 19. Eliasson, 14. Weimann, 9. Diedhiou

Subs: 1. Nagy, 15. Watkins, 18. Semenyo, 31. Rodri, 32. Pereira, 33. Maenpaa, 42. Massengo

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love, 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh, 11. Giles

Subs: 1. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 30. Gregory, 35. Cummings

Other FA Cup Round Three Fixtures:

Saturday:

Millwall V Newport

Rochdale V Newcastle

Rotherham V Hull

Birmingham V Blackburn

Burnley V Peterborough

Brighton V Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff V Carlisle

Fulham V Aston Villa

Oxford V Hartlepool

Southampton V Huddersfield

Brentford V Stoke

Preston V Norwich

Reading V Blackpool

Watford V Tranmere

AFC Wimbledon V Luton

Leicester V Wigan

Wolves V Manchester United

Fleetwood V Portsmouth

Manchester City V Port Vale

Sunday:

Charlton V West Brom

Chelsea V Nottingham Forest

Crewe V Barnsley

Middlesbrough V Tottenham

QPR V Swansea

Sheffield United V AFC Fylde

Bristol Rovers V Coventry

Burton V Northampton

Crystal Palace V Derby

Liverpool V Everton

Gillingham V West Ham

Monday:

Arsenal V Leeds

