Shrewsbury Town announce midfield departures

Shrewsbury Town have announced the premature departure of Ousmane Fane, whilst Luke McCormick and Louis Thompson return to their parent clubs.

Fane only joined Shrewsbury last month, and the former Oldham Athletic midfielder failed to make an appearance.

He was an unused substitute for the EFL Trophy clash against Manchester City U21, and also made the squad for the league game against Rotherham United.

The 26-year-old who also had a spell with Kidderminster Harries, has reportedly returned to France due to personal reasons.

Unsurprisingly, Shrewsbury have also confirmed that Luke McCormick and Louis Thompson have returned to Chelsea and Norwich City respectively.

McCormick struggled to cement a first team place, and made just eight appearances in all competitions – five in the league.

Thompson has had a variety of injury problems during his short spell, restricting him to just 12 games.

Supporting Shropshire Live...