Match Report: Bolton Wanderers 1 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

A highly frustrating afternoon for Shrewsbury Town sees Sam Ricketts’ side unable to make their numerical advantage count against rock bottom Bolton.

Shrewsbury Town were playing against ten men for the majority of the second half after Jason Lowe saw red.

The visitors were trailing at half time as Stoke City loanee Thibaud Verlinden put the Trotters ahead.

Dan Udoh scored just his second goal in a Town shirt to level the game. And when Lowe received his marching orders in the 58th minute, Shrewsbury were expected to take the points.

However, they were unable to convert a winner as Shrewsbury left Greater Manchester with just a point.

Sam Ricketts made four changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Rotherham on Boxing Day. Ollie Norburn, Dan Udoh, Ro Shaun-Williams, and Ryan Giles were drafted into the starting line-up. Omar Beckles, Dave Edwards, Brad Walker, and Fejiri Okenabirhie dropped to the bench.

Town began the match on the front foot. Ryan Giles attempted to find Shaun Whalley who was lurking at the back stick, but Josh Earl intervened to clear his lines.

Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews was left bamboozled by Max O’Leary’s punt up field. The former Norwich City stopper raced off his line to attempt to nod clear. However, Shaun Whalley was the fortunate recipient, but he struck his 30-yard effort wide.

Keith Hill’s side began to cause problems of their own. Thibaud Verlinden’s expert cross was powered wide by Daryl Murphy.

Verlinden was the danger man with the Belgian causing Town all kinds of problems. He played a short corner to Ronan Darcy and Max O’Leary was forced to push the youngster’s fierce strike over the bar.

Then former Shrewsbury Town loanee Josh Emmanuel saw his drive deflected behind for a corner, as the hosts cranked up the pressure.

The resulting corner was guided toward Daryl Murphy, but the Irishman skewed his header just wide of the target.

The former Premier League side finally made their dominance count in the 34th minute. Max O’Leary was in no man’s land as he tried to cut out Ronan Darcy’s pass. Instead Thibaud Verlinden seized control and his sublime lob ended up in the back of the net.

Bolton continued to flex their attacking muscles. This time ex Blackpool forward Joe Dodoo burst forward, but his shot ricocheted off of a Town defender and Max O’Leary gathered.

Town’s woeful first half display appeared not to affect their start to the second period. Donald Love’s pinpoint cross narrowly evaded the attention of Dan Udoh.

Grenada international Aaron Pierre latched onto Scott Golbourne’s cross, but he was unable to trouble Remi Matthews.

Shrewsbury located the equaliser eight minutes after the restart. Shaun Whalley was thwarted by Matthews, but Dan Udoh was on hand to turn the rebound home.

And Sam Ricketts’ men were handed a further boost when former Blackburn midfielder Jason Lowe was sent off for a wild lunge on Ollie Norburn.

The impetus was with Shrewsbury as they swarmed forward. Ryan Giles cut in from the right and pinged a shot just wide of the target.

Aaron Pierre was given the freedom of the park inside the area, but the defender’s unchallenged header didn’t trouble the Bolton keeper.

The former Northampton defender was mightily unlucky not to double Shrewsbury’s lead as a Bolton player hacked the ball off the line. Ro Shaun-Williams sent the rebound over.

Shrewsbury continued to lay siege to the Bolton goal. Shaun Whalley and Josh Laurent both had strikes from point blank range, but Remi Matthews stood up to the task.

Shrewsbury thought they had won it thanks to Shaun Whalley, but the linesman raised his flag in added time.

Despite their second half dominance Shrewsbury were made to settle for a point. They contest the 3rd round of the FA Cup next Saturday when they face Bristol City, Bolton welcome Burton on New Year’s Day.

Attendance: 13,788 (1,087 Town fans)

Team Line Ups

Bolton Wanderers: (4-4-1-1)

20. Matthews, 2. Emmanuel, 28. Bridcutt (15), 6. Wright, 32. Earl, 23. Dodoo (92), 4. Lowe, 8. L. Murphy, 17. Verlinden (74), 27. Darcy, 9. D. Murphy

Subs: 10. O’Grady (92), 12. Chicksen (15), 21. Brockbank, 22. Politic, 26. Edwards, 35. Graham (74), 43. Alexander

Subs Not Used: 21. Brockbank, 22. Politic, 26. Edwards, 43. Alexander

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 5. Williams, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 17. Love (91), 8. Norburn, 28. Laurent, 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 23. Udoh (83), 11. Giles

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 10. Okenabirhie (91), 15. Walker, 22. Goss, 35. Cummings (83)

Subs Not Used: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 6. Beckles, 15. Walker, 22. Goss

Other League One Results

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 2 Oxford

Accrington 2 – 0 Burton

Doncaster 1 – 2 Sunderland

Fleetwood 0 – 0 Bristol Rovers

Gillingham 1 – 0 Rochdale

Lincoln 5 – 3 Ipswich

MK Dons 3 – 1 Portsmouth

Rotherham 4 – 0 Peterborough

Tranmere 1 – 1 Blackpool

Wycombe 1 – 4 Coventry

