Match Preview: Bolton Wanderers V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be searching for a positive reaction following Boxing Day’s defeat when Shrewsbury face basement side Bolton.

Shrewsbury showed signs of fatigue against Rotherham on Boxing Day as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat.

Michael Smith’s 97th minute header ended Town’s decent run leading up to the Millers clash. But on a positive note Shrewsbury have picked up 13 points out of a possible 24 from their previous eight games.

Sam Ricketts has urged his side not to be complacent against the Trotters – an outfit he featured 113 times for during a four-year period.

He could continue to be without midfielder Ollie Norburn who is suffering with illness. Ryan Sears (ACL) and Callum Lang (foot) remain unavailable.

Midfielder Romain Vincelot posted an update on social media regarding his rehabilitation from a hip injury. The former Bradford City midfielder confirmed positive progress from an injury that has stunted his Town career.

Sam Ricketts could opt to hand starts to Sean Goss, Ryan Giles, and Jason Cummings, as the fixture list continues to pile up.

The home side have won all seven of these previous meetings. Shrewsbury’s last away win against Bolton came courtesy of a 1-0 scoreline in April 1990.

The visitors have been at the bottom of the table all campaign. They began the season on minus 12 points, due to going into administration.

Bolton boss Keith Hill welcomed back defender Adam Chicksen who had been absent through illness. Liam Edwards has not played since August due to injury.

Winger Will Buckley has resumed light training but is not expected to be ready for action, whilst Harry Brockbank remains absent. Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick has been released by mutual consent.

Bolton drew 0-0 against Sunderland last time out.

Possible Line-Ups

Bolton Wanderers: (4-4-1-1)

20. Matthews, 2. Emmanuel, 28. Bridcutt, 6. Wright, 32. Earl, 23. Dodoo, 4. Lowe, 8. L. Murphy, 17. Verlinden, 27. Darcy, 9. D. Murphy

Subs: 10. O’Grady, 12. Chicksen, 22. Politic, 30. Zouma, 34. Senior, 35. Graham, 43. Alexander

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 22. Goss, 3. Golbourne, 11. Giles, 35. Cummings, 7. Whalley

Subs: 1. Murphy, 4. Edwards, 5. Williams, 10. Okenabirhie, 15. Walker, 20. Fane, 23. Udoh

Other League One Fixtures

Accrington V Burton

AFC Wimbledon V Oxford

Doncaster V Sunderland

Fleetwood V Bristol Rovers

Gillingham V Rochdale: (13:00)

Lincoln V Ipswich

MK Dons V Portsmouth

Rotherham V Peterborough

Tranmere V Blackpool

Wycombe V Coventry

