We asked you on Twitter to vote for your Shrewsbury Town team of the decade and the results are in.

Shrewsbury Town enjoyed a number of promotions in the last decade, whilst a 5th round FA Cup tie against Manchester United proved to be one of the high points.

Town also claimed scalps in cup competitions, with Norwich, Blackburn, Cardiff, and Sheffield Wednesday falling at their hands.

Arguably their best season of the decade arrived under the stewardship of Paul Hurst during 2017/18. Shrewsbury reached the League One play-off final and the EFL Trophy final.

With the decade drawing to a close, we ran a series of Twitter polls to find the fans’ team of the past ten years. And here are the results!

GK: Dean Henderson – 70% of vote

Rarely does a loanee capture the imagination of supporters quite like Dean Henderson did. The 22-year-old made 48 appearances for the club, with a number of eye-catching displays helping Town to those aforementioned Wembley finals. Henderson has earned a call-up to the England senior side, and is widely expected to make his Three Lions debut at some point in the near future. He is currently featuring in the Premier League for Sheffield United.

RB: Jermaine Grandison – 48% of vote

Grandison was a huge fans favourite at Shrewsbury Town during the six years he spent at the club. The now 28-year-old made a total of 171 appearances for Shrewsbury – scoring on five occasions, before his departure in the summer of 2016. The former Coventry City defender was part of the squad that achieved promotion to League One in 2012 and 2015. He has been without a club since leaving Colchester in March 2017.

CB: Mat Sadler – 53% of vote

The former Premier League defender made over 200 appearances for Town across two spells, and was part of the successful Paul Hurst team that featured in two Wembley finals. The current Walsall defender can count Watford and Rotherham amongst his former clubs. Sadler co-funded a property investment company whilst at Shrewsbury in 2017.

CB: Connor Goldson – 65% of vote

The Wolverhampton born defender is currently plying his trade under Steven Gerrard at Rangers – where he has featured 54 times. Goldson was an immensely popular figure at Shrewsbury making 120 appearances and scoring eight times. The former Cheltenham loanee, was part of the Town side that achieved promotion to League One in 2015. Goldson moved to Brighton during the close season for a fee believed to be in the region of £1 million. In February 2017, Goldson was revealed to have a heart defect and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season whilst undergoing surgery, eventually returning in December 2017. He joined Rangers in June 2018, and has captained the Gers whilst also featuring in the Europa League.

LB: Joe Jacobson – 64% of vote

The former Wales U21 international spent three years at Shrewsbury – scoring seven goals in 119 games. Following the end of his Accrington deal, Jacobson joined Town in June 2011. The 33-year-old made his debut in a 2-0 win against Crewe – scoring his first goal during a 7-2 dismantling of Northampton. Following Shrewsbury’s 2014 relegation, he was one of several players to depart the club. Jacobson has been at Wycombe Wanderers since his Town departure, and has helped Gareth Ainsworth’s side reach the top of the league this season.

CM: Ryan Woods – 72% of vote

Released by Walsall at the age of 15, Woods moved to Shrewsbury in 2009 as a youth scholar. The 26-year made his debut during a victory against Oldham Athletic in April 2013. He helped Shrewsbury return to League One in 2015, and was subsequently awarded a place in the League Two Team of the Year alongside Connor Goldson. Woods was also runner-up in the Player of the Year category, losing out to Danny Mayor. He featured over 100 times for Shrewsbury before joining Brentford in September 2015. The Norton Canes born midfielder spent three years at Griffin Park and was named the Brentford Players’ Player of the Year in 2017. He joined Stoke in the summer of 2018, but the Potters have struggled since relegation and currently occupy 22nd place.

CM: Ben Godfrey – 61% of the vote

The highly rated 21-year-old is believed to be attracting interest from European heavyweights Tottenham, Arsenal, Dortmund, and Lyon, thanks to his performances for Norwich City in the Premier League. Godfrey made 51 appearances for Town, scoring once. He made his England U21 debut during a 3-2 win over Turkey in September. He has also spent time on loan at York.

CM: Ollie Norburn – 82% of vote

The former Leicester City midfielder has scored an impressive 11 goals in 44 matches since arriving at Shrewsbury in 2018. He was a surprise addition to the Grenada squad in November, as he qualifies to represent the nation through his Grandfather. However, Norburn was forced to withdraw from the squad through illness. The 27-year-old has notched 228 career appearances to date for sides including Bristol Rovers, Plymouth, and Tranmere.

RW: Shaun Whalley – 56% of vote

The former Luton winger is the longest serving member of the Shrewsbury first team squad, and has played under five different managers since arriving in 2015. Whalley scored on his first start for the club during a 2-1 victory over Crewe. The 32-year-old has made a total of 180 appearances for Town. He was part of the AFC Telford side that achieved promotion to the National League in 2014, whilst he also helped Luton achieve promotion to the Football League.

ST: James Collins – 65% of vote

The Irishman scored 48 goals for Shrewsbury in 154 appearances across two spells. He initially joined Town in January 2011, and notched his first goals for the club in a 3-1 win against Accrington. His first spell included a League Cup goal against Arsenal which temporarily gave Shrewsbury a shock lead – although they would eventually go on to lose 3-1. He was part of the side that won promotion to League One in 2012, subsequently attracting interest from Watford, Coventry, and Sheffield United.

However, he opted to join Swindon and later spent time with Scottish side Hibernian. Returning to Shrewsbury in June 2014, he netted twice on his return debut in a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon. He ended the 2014/15 campaign as Town’s top scorer with 17 goals as promotion back to League One was sealed.

He struggled to cement a place the following season, and following a 7-1 defeat against Chesterfield, Collins was loaned to Northampton. The former Aston Villa striker was released by Town in the summer and joined Crawley. The Republic of Ireland international now represents Luton and has struck 52 times in 115 matches.

LF: Fejiri Okenabirhie

The 23-year-old penned a deal with Shrewsbury in June 2018. It took him eight games to register his first goals for the club, but he managed a hattrick in a 6-0 EFL Trophy win against Tranmere. His first league goal arrived under the stewardship of Danny Coyne during a 3-2

