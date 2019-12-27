Shropshire tennis aces crowned winners at National Seniors Inter Club Championships

Shropshire tennis aces Holly and Cheryl crowned winners at National Seniors Inter Club Championships

Cheryl Evans, left, and Holly Mowling enjoyed an impressive victory as they represented Bridgnorth Tennis Club at the National Seniors Inter Club Championships

Shropshire tennis players Holly Mowling and Cheryl Evans have qualified to play at a top international tennis event in Spain after teaming up to win a prestigious national tournament.

The duo, representing Bridgnorth Tennis Club, hit the heights to be crowned winners of the women’s over-35s title at the LTA’s National Seniors Inter Club Championships.

Holly and Cheryl got the better of teams from London’s Ealing Tennis Club and then Riverside Tennis Club from Bedfordshire to progress to the final, which was played at the David Lloyd Club in Dudley.

They then saved the best to last by enjoying a 3-0 win in the final against players from Taunton Tennis Club in Somerset.

The Shropshire county team mates both won their singles matches before joining forces to win their doubles match as they completed an impressive clean sweep.

Their reward is a place in the European Seniors Club Championships, to be played at the La Manga Club in Spain, next September.

It will give them the chance to compete against the continent’s best club players in an international team competition.

Holly said: “We knew we faced tough opposition against Taunton in the final, so we were very happy with the victory after some good singles wins which secured the tie.

“We are both very excited to now have the chance to play at the La Manga Club in Spain.

“It will be a great experience to compete against players from all over Europe and the best clubs on the continent.”

Holly, who lives in Broseley, and Cheryl, from Shrewsbury, have been doubles partners for nearly eight years. They regularly line up alongside each other for the Shropshire ladies side in the LTA’s Summer County Cup and Winter County Cup events.

Holly, who captains the county side and is coach at Bridgnorth Tennis Club, is no stranger to competing in international tennis tournaments.

She has previously been selected to represent both England and Great Britain in high profile over-35s events.

