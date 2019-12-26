Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Rotherham United

Shrewsbury Town suffered late heartache as Rotherham United stunned the hosts with a 97th minute winner.

A depleted Millers outfit had up to nine players affected by either injury or illness. However, Paul Warne’s selection woes did not appear to hinder those able to play as a 97th minute winner stunned the hosts.

A slow burner came alive in the second half. Joe Mattock scored his first goal of the campaign to put the visitors ahead on the hour mark.

But Shrewsbury hit back six minutes later. Aaron Pierre, a reported January target for Portsmouth, levelled the scores.

It appeared both sides would share the spoils as the clash drew to a close. Yet Michael Smith had other ideas, as he won the game for his side deep into stoppage time.

Sam Ricketts named the same side that beat Blackpool 1-0 last time out. Although Ollie Norburn has served his suspension, the midfielder was ruled out with a stomach bug. Jason Cummings made a return to the bench, whilst Ousmane Fane appeared in a Town league squad for the first time since joining earlier this month.

Rotherham were widely expected to field a make-shift backline. But they were able to select Michael Ihiekwe and Clark Robertson who were thought to be unable to play.

And the Millers defence was worked early on. Shaun Whalley’s dangerous free-kick was expertly cleared as both sides settled well.

Prior to that, former Shrewsbury duo Carlton Morris and Freddie Ladapo linked up well. The latter was denied by a superb Aaron Pierre block.

Rotherham were in the ascendancy. Carlton Morris’ effort from a tight angle deflected off Ebanks-Landell. From the resulting corner, the Norwich City loanee spun his marker with a combination of the post and Max O’Leary keeping the score 0-0.

At the other end, Brad Walker glided past his marker. He found Scott Golbourne in space, and the ex Bristol City man floated an accurate cross into the box, but no Town player could take advantage.

Rotherham continued to be the side that were threatening the most. Daniel Barlaser’s free-kick was met by Carlton Morris, but his header was tame and did not trouble Max O’Leary.

The visitors began the second period with authority. Matt Crooks fluffed an initial shot, but the ex Rangers midfielder adjusted well to prod goalward. The attempt was stopped by O’Leary in the Town goal.

Moments later Crooks cushioned the ball toward Freddie Ladapo who had the goal at his mercy, yet he was unable to convert.

Shrewsbury’s best chance of breaking the deadlock appeared to be on the counter. Shaun Whalley broke at speed and as he attempted to slip Fejiri Okenabirhie through on goal, Rotherham recovered to cut out the danger.

However, the visitors deservedly took the lead in the 59th minute. Town didn’t deal with Daniel Barlaser’s corner and as the ball was nodded back into the danger area, Joe Mattock pounced, and Shrewsbury were trailing.

Sam Ricketts would have been thrilled with his side’s response to going behind. Dave Edwards was odds on to score, but Adam Thompson produced a crucial tackle to deny the Welshman.

Town would soon find themselves on level terms. Shaun Whalley’s free-kick was hooked back into the area by Scott Golbourne, and Aaron Pierre evaded his marker to power a header beyond Daniel Iversen.

Then, Daniel Udoh burst forward and turned possession over to Ryan Giles. The Wolves loanee’s rasping shot was beaten away by Iversen.

Shrewsbury could have been the side that nicked the points late on. Omar Beckles was in acres of space, but he lashed his volley into the crowd, when he really should have hit the target.

That miss proved to be costly, as the Millers headed back to Yorkshire will all three points. Adam Thompson found Michael Smith in the box, and the former Charlton striker glanced a header beyond Max O’Leary.

Whilst on the balance of play, Rotherham deserved three points, it was a cruel way for Town to lose the match. Sam Ricketts will be looking for a response when Town visit Bolton on Sunday, Rotherham are at home to Peterborough.

Attendance: 7,555 (987 away fans)

Team Line Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-3)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love (86), 28. Laurent, 15. Walker, 3. Golbourne, 4. Edwards (79), 7. Whalley, 10. Okenabirhie (68)

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams (86), 11. Giles (79), 20. Fane, 22. Goss, 23. Udoh (68), 35. Cummings

Rotherham United: (4-4-2)

1. Iversen, 5. Thompson, 20. Ihiekwe, 15. Robertson, 3. Mattock (96), 22. Olosunde, 11. Barlaser, 17. Crooks, 19. Ogbene (82), 14. Morris (85), 10. Ladapo

Subs: 6. Wood (96), 7. Vassell (82), 12. Price, 16. Lindsay, 18. Clarke, 23. Hastie, 24. Smith (85)

Other League One Results

Blackpool 0 – 1 Accrington

Bristol Rovers 1 – 2 AFC Wimbledon

Burton 4 – 2 Tranmere

Ipswich 0 – 0 Gillingham

Oxford 1 – 0 Lincoln

Peterborough 0 – 3 Doncaster

Portsmouth 2 – 0 Wycombe

Rochdale 2 – 3 Fleetwood

Southend 2 – 2 MK Dons

Sunderland 0 – 0 Bolton

