5.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 26, 2019
Home Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rotherham United ﻿

By Ryan Hillback

The traditional Boxing Day clash sees Shrewsbury come up against a side that inflicted a heavy home defeat on them earlier in the campaign.

Shrewsbury were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Rotherham on home soil in August. To add salt to gaping wounds, former Town strikers Kyle Vassell and Freddie Ladapo were on target in a 4-0 dismantling.

But Shrewsbury have tightened up their defence since then, and a 0-0 draw away to the Millers accounted for one of their 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

The impressive defensive record has seen two key players unsurprisingly linked with moves away. Aaron Pierre is believed to be a target for Portsmouth, whilst Omar Beckles is reportedly attracting interest from Coventry City.

However, Sam Ricketts will be keen to concentrate on the task in hand, as he looks to extend his side’s unbeaten record to four matches.

The former Wrexham boss can welcome back midfielder Ollie Norburn who was absent for the 1-0 victory against Blackpool through suspension.

Striker Jason Cummings was ruled out through illness, but he may return to the fold. Romain Vincelot (hip) continues to be unavailable, alongside Ryan Sears (ACL).

A specialist has revealed that Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang (foot) is only a fortnight away from a return.

Shrewsbury have not beaten the Millers on home soil since April 2012. A Terry Gornell brace and a rare Aaron Wildig goal sealed a 3-1 victory.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne may not be feeling as festive as his counterpart, as he has many team selection concerns.

Richard Wood, who broke Shrewsbury hearts with a double in the 2018 play-off final, is out with a hamstring problem.

His fellow centre half Michael Ihiekwe (back) is out. Clark Robertson will fill a place on the bench, but he has no chance of featuring due to illness.

Former West Brom full-back Billy Jones (hamstring) is side-lined. Midfielder Matt Crooks is unwell but may have no option but to play.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is in a Glasgow hospital as his new-born son is unwell. Shaun MacDonald (calf) is out.

Ben Wiles has been playing with a heavily strapped ankle, whilst Freddie Ladapo is suffering with a similar issue.

The visitors occupy 8th place in League One. They drew 2-2 against Fleetwood last time out.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-2-1)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 4. Edwards, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Rotherham United: (3-5-2)

1. Iversen, 5. Thompson, 17. Crooks, 3. Mattock, 22. Olosunde, 8. Wiles, 7. Vassell, 11. Barlaser, 18. Clarke, 10. Ladapo, 24. Smith

Subs: 12. Price, 14. Morris, 15. Robertson, 19. Ogbene, 23. Hastie, 26. Lamy, 34. Gratton

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Accrington
Bristol Rovers V AFC Wimbledon
Burton V Tranmere
Ipswich V Gillingham
Oxford V Lincoln
Peterborough V Doncaster
Portsmouth V Wycombe
Rochdale V Fleetwood
Southend V MK Dons
Sunderland V Bolton

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Ryan Hillback
Ryan Hillback keeps us updated on match previews and reports as well as all the big Shrewsbury Town Football Club news.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

The team on Powys Ward

RJAH staff go the extra mile to ensure patients have a special Christmas

Staff at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are going the extra mile to ensure patients have a special Christmas.
Read Article

Woman robbed by three men in Wellington

Police are investigating after a woman was robbed by three men in Wellington during the early hours of Monday morning.
Read Article

Two arrested following assault in Telford

Police have arrested two men following an assault in Telford on Monday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rotherham United ﻿

The traditional Boxing Day clash sees Shrewsbury come up against a side that inflicted a heavy home defeat on them earlier in the campaign.
Read Article
The Shrewsbury Club team with the Mackenzie Shield after beating Woore Tennis Club in the final, from left, Hanna Cadwallader, captain Luke Henley, Mohamed Morsi and Amy Dannatt

The Shrewsbury Club successfully retain the Mackenzie Shield by beating Woore Tennis Club in the final

The Shrewsbury Club have successfully retained the Mackenzie Shield, an annual mixed doubles tennis competition for Shropshire clubs.
Read Article

McKenzie’s last second goal steels win for Tigers

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield to take on the Steeldogs in their final game before Christmas.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Proclean's Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.
Read Article
The new Craemer UK Ltd site. Photo: Craemer

Telford’s Land Deal and Growth Fund success

Telford & Wrekin Council’s unique Land Deal has been a massive success, delivering 21 commercial sites, 10 sites for residential development delivering 1,114 jobs.
Read Article
From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.7 ° C
6.7 °
4.4 °
93 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP