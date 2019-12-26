Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Rotherham United ﻿

The traditional Boxing Day clash sees Shrewsbury come up against a side that inflicted a heavy home defeat on them earlier in the campaign.

Shrewsbury were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Rotherham on home soil in August. To add salt to gaping wounds, former Town strikers Kyle Vassell and Freddie Ladapo were on target in a 4-0 dismantling.

But Shrewsbury have tightened up their defence since then, and a 0-0 draw away to the Millers accounted for one of their 13 clean sheets in all competitions.

The impressive defensive record has seen two key players unsurprisingly linked with moves away. Aaron Pierre is believed to be a target for Portsmouth, whilst Omar Beckles is reportedly attracting interest from Coventry City.

However, Sam Ricketts will be keen to concentrate on the task in hand, as he looks to extend his side’s unbeaten record to four matches.

The former Wrexham boss can welcome back midfielder Ollie Norburn who was absent for the 1-0 victory against Blackpool through suspension.

Striker Jason Cummings was ruled out through illness, but he may return to the fold. Romain Vincelot (hip) continues to be unavailable, alongside Ryan Sears (ACL).

A specialist has revealed that Wigan Athletic loanee Callum Lang (foot) is only a fortnight away from a return.

Shrewsbury have not beaten the Millers on home soil since April 2012. A Terry Gornell brace and a rare Aaron Wildig goal sealed a 3-1 victory.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne may not be feeling as festive as his counterpart, as he has many team selection concerns.

Richard Wood, who broke Shrewsbury hearts with a double in the 2018 play-off final, is out with a hamstring problem.

His fellow centre half Michael Ihiekwe (back) is out. Clark Robertson will fill a place on the bench, but he has no chance of featuring due to illness.

Former West Brom full-back Billy Jones (hamstring) is side-lined. Midfielder Matt Crooks is unwell but may have no option but to play.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is in a Glasgow hospital as his new-born son is unwell. Shaun MacDonald (calf) is out.

Ben Wiles has been playing with a heavily strapped ankle, whilst Freddie Ladapo is suffering with a similar issue.

The visitors occupy 8th place in League One. They drew 2-2 against Fleetwood last time out.

Possible Line-Ups

Shrewsbury Town: (3-4-2-1)

25. O’Leary, 24. Ebanks-Landell, 2. Pierre, 6. Beckles, 17. Love, 28. Laurent, 8. Norburn 3. Golbourne, 7. Whalley, 4. Edwards, 10. Okenabirhie

Subs: 1. Murphy, 5. Williams, 11. Giles, 21. Thompson, 22. Goss, 23. Udoh, 35. Cummings

Rotherham United: (3-5-2)

1. Iversen, 5. Thompson, 17. Crooks, 3. Mattock, 22. Olosunde, 8. Wiles, 7. Vassell, 11. Barlaser, 18. Clarke, 10. Ladapo, 24. Smith

Subs: 12. Price, 14. Morris, 15. Robertson, 19. Ogbene, 23. Hastie, 26. Lamy, 34. Gratton

Other League One Fixtures

Blackpool V Accrington

Bristol Rovers V AFC Wimbledon

Burton V Tranmere

Ipswich V Gillingham

Oxford V Lincoln

Peterborough V Doncaster

Portsmouth V Wycombe

Rochdale V Fleetwood

Southend V MK Dons

Sunderland V Bolton

