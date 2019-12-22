Trophies and belts for hardworking Taekwondo students

Hardworking students at Bridgnorth Taekwondo have been rewarded with trophies and new belts as they take a break over the festive period.

Gary Plant, Zara Gregory, Clare Gregory, Helen Edwards, Marcin Makarewicz, Anna Bradford. Front – Ruri Rhee, J Baker, Cain Baker, Aurum Rhee, Jack Childs, Jack Milner

The club, based at Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, put ten colour belt students forward for a promotion to the next grade, at a grading held last week by Mr Jason Burgess, a 6th degree black belt from Somerset.

“The ten students were pushed hard and displayed excellent courtesy, effort, enthusiasm and skill” reported instructor Anna Bradford.

“All ten students were in physically demanding sessions, plus many of them are very nervous before the grading begins so there is a degree of pressure. This only shows how much the students care about their performance and usually means they work harder to impress the examiner. At this grading in particular we were pleased to see a good level of courtesy and accuracy. We also saw stand out performances from individual students such as Jack Milner who was in a very senior group according to both age and rank, but he kept up without looking out of place, and the examiner noted how well he had shown off his ability.”

Meanwhile senior student Marcin Makarewicz and junior student Cain Baker were rewarded with trophies and the accolades of being named Student of the Year.

Marcin has excelled in becoming World Champion this year, as well as passing the most recent grading with a ‘plus’ marking. Instructor Gary Plant explained that Marcin gives full effort in every lesson and demonstrates good use of power. Youngster Cain wins the award at the age of 6. Anna stated “Cain is a delight to have in the club. He is really polite, happy and he always tries his best. He has shown superb friendship, self control and perseverance this year and is a very worthy winner.”

