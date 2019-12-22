7.8 C
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Santa Clause visits Bridgnorth Golf Club

By Shropshire Live

The last Sunday before Christmas Santa Clause always pops into Bridgnorth Golf Club to hand out presents to the members Children and Grandchildren, but this year the Competitions Committee asked Santa if he would be kind enough to present the prizes to the winners of the second group in the Christmas Fun Bottle Competiton as well as help the members sing the traditional carol singing, which this year, finished with rousing full participation of The 12 Days of Christmas.

Winner of the 11:30 Group Greg Hughes with Santa Clause
The competition was going to be a 9am shotgun start over 18 holes, but during the week the river has been rising day on day, so the Competitions Committee decided to split the 45 pairs into 2 groups playing the old 9, with the first group teeing off at 9am and the second at 11:30.

There were prizes for the first 4 pairs in each group.

The prizes for the 09:00 group was presented by The President, Dave Pearson to:

1st – P. Axworthy & M. Golding with 26 Point
2nd – K. Jones & N. Ridgway with 25 Points.
3rd – J. Sollars % I. Rainford with 24 Points.
4th – R. Ball & E. Slimm also with 24 Points.

The prizes for the 11:30 group was presented by Santa Clause (North Pole) to:

1st – B. Cox & G. Hughes with 27 Points.
2nd – I. Huxley & B. Taylor with 25 Points.
3rd – H. Seeley & A. Baker also with 25 Points.
4th – H. Broad & N. Broad with 24 Points.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
